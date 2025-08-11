Tombstone unveiling sparks debate

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Heroes and Defence Forces Day holidays have once again reignited debate over how Zimbabweans commemorate the dead, with growing concern over the blending of Christian tombstone unveiling ceremonies and traditional "kurova kwemakuva" rituals.The long August break is a popular time for families to unveil tombstones, as it coincides with mid-year school holidays, reduced farming activities in rural areas, and a break for the working class. However, differences over religious and cultural approaches have caused divisions in some families, particularly between Christians and those who follow traditional customs.Some Christians have raised objections to being asked to contribute financially towards tombstone unveilings that are later combined with "kurova kwemakuva" — a traditional ceremony to bring back the spirit of the deceased. They argue that their faith does not permit participation in such rituals, while some traditional leaders insist the two should be kept distinct but equally respected.Chief Chinamhora, born Richard Jeyi, urged families to avoid conflating the two ceremonies, warning of the spiritual and social consequences of neglecting proper traditional processes."Kurova kwemakuva and tombstone unveiling are distinct ceremonies," he said. "Shortcuts in traditional rituals can lead to bad omens, and some families may even face misfortunes, such as criminal behaviour among relatives, because customs were not properly observed."He also reminded communities of the cultural and spiritual significance of certain trees, such as Muchakata and Muhacha, which he said should not be used for firewood during rituals."Our ancestors would kneel at the Muchakata to receive food — these traditions should be respected," he added.From the church perspective, Apostle Stephen Mangwanya of the New United Apostolic Faith Church acknowledged that some families engage clergy for tombstone unveilings while also hosting traditional ceremonies in the same period."They invite us for the unveiling after holding kurova kwemakuva the day before. This misleads Christians into contributing funds that are sometimes diverted to buy ingredients for traditional beer," he said, citing biblical references in Genesis 35:19-20 to support the practice of erecting memorial stones.Apostle Benjamin Joseph Murata of New Life Pentecostal Church also stressed the biblical basis for honouring the dead, likening the practice to commemorating national heroes."We do not worship ancestors but remember their contributions. There is nothing unholy about this, provided we do not summon spirits," he said.For many, the overlap between tombstone unveilings and National Heroes Day is more than a matter of convenience — it is seen as a symbolic opportunity to honour both national and personal heroes. Yet as religious and traditional practices continue to intersect, the call from leaders on both sides is for mutual respect, transparency, and the preservation of cultural identity.