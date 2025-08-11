Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe conducts digital currency survey

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has intensified its preparations to introduce a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) through a phased approach, starting with consumer perception surveys to gauge public opinion on the proposed innovation.

The initiative follows a Cabinet decision made in November 2021, which mandated the central bank to explore the feasibility of a CBDC. Since then, the RBZ has undertaken study tours to countries with advanced digital currency systems and has drawn up a roadmap for its potential adoption in Zimbabwe.

In its latest update, the RBZ said: "The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (the Bank) is exploring the possibility of introducing a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in line with global trends. Accordingly, the Bank is conducting a CBDC Consumer Survey to solicit opinions on the design and nature of the CBDC and its overall acceptance by the public. You are therefore invited to participate in the survey."

The bank assured participants that all information provided will be treated with the utmost confidentiality and used solely for research purposes relating to the design, nature, and acceptability of a CBDC in Zimbabwe.

A CBDC is a digital form of central bank money, pegged to a country's fiat currency, and can be used for transactions just like physical cash. Unlike cryptocurrencies, CBDCs are issued and regulated by central banks, offering unique advantages such as enhanced financial access for individuals and more efficient systems for interbank settlements.

Globally, more than 10 countries have fully launched CBDCs, with China expanding its pilot project this year. Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, rolled out its eNaira in October 2021.

Proponents say CBDCs could promote financial inclusion, particularly in underserved communities, by enabling low-cost or offline transactions via basic mobile devices. They could also facilitate faster and cheaper cross-border payments, streamline remittance processes, and improve the distribution of targeted welfare payments in times of crisis.

The RBZ said the survey marks a crucial step in determining whether Zimbabwe will join the growing list of nations adopting digital currencies.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Digital, #RBZ, #Survey

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe to unveil de-dollarization roadmap in November

13 mins ago | 2 Views

CAF approves National Sports Stadium for category two matches

1 hr ago | 67 Views

DA/ANC-led Ethics Committee refuses to probe kaffir tweets

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity to build modern Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Woman killed after rejecting romantic advances

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

ZETDC announces unplanned power outage

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Tombstone unveiling sparks debate

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

R150,000 reward for fugitive linked to murder of 2 SAPS members

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

NSS clearance delay persists

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe hits US$44,9bn in digital transactions

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Man kills son for failing police recruitment

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe police tighten impounded vehicle release rules

3 hrs ago | 79 Views

6 ZCC members die in road crash

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

ZPRA veterans challenge govt to fulfil liberation promises

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Punish errant liquor operators

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Grok unavailable in Zimbabwe due to sanctions

12 hrs ago | 453 Views

Ndiraya voted coach of the month

24 hrs ago | 264 Views

ZANU-PF announces CCA affiliates' Presidential revolving fund allocation

11 Aug 2025 at 10:38hrs | 437 Views

Chief ordered to retract Zanu-PF slogans

11 Aug 2025 at 10:18hrs | 1169 Views

Lab-grown diamonds causing havoc

11 Aug 2025 at 10:16hrs | 669 Views

Trends in Sports Betting Industry: Africa is not far behind

11 Aug 2025 at 10:15hrs | 139 Views

Failed state warning for South Africa

11 Aug 2025 at 10:10hrs | 645 Views

Gayton McKenzie admits to posting hurtful messages

11 Aug 2025 at 09:20hrs | 936 Views

Zimbabwe allocates US$25 million to compensate civil servants

11 Aug 2025 at 09:08hrs | 509 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to reject greed

11 Aug 2025 at 08:59hrs | 809 Views

ZCC blames Zimbabwe govt for road carnage

11 Aug 2025 at 08:57hrs | 306 Views

Zimbabwe to maintain trade ties with Israel

11 Aug 2025 at 08:53hrs | 201 Views

Bulawayo police probe spike in car hijackings

11 Aug 2025 at 08:51hrs | 224 Views

Teenager arrested for killing two worshippers

11 Aug 2025 at 08:47hrs | 564 Views

Legal clerk in impersonation storm

11 Aug 2025 at 08:46hrs | 148 Views

Machakaire leads drug bust in Mbare

11 Aug 2025 at 08:45hrs | 145 Views

US$500 000 empowerment scheme for ZCC members

11 Aug 2025 at 08:44hrs | 146 Views

BCC blitz uncovers 800 illegal shops in Bulawayo CBD

11 Aug 2025 at 08:40hrs | 185 Views

Mafume wants human capital director for Harare

11 Aug 2025 at 08:37hrs | 131 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa interview

10 Aug 2025 at 22:44hrs | 863 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for import substitution

10 Aug 2025 at 22:39hrs | 345 Views

Legal fraternity mourns Advocate Mlaudzi

10 Aug 2025 at 19:28hrs | 557 Views

Mt Darwin's multimillion dollar tourist resort takes shape

10 Aug 2025 at 19:27hrs | 402 Views

Chahwanda Stadium to redefine Zimbabwe's football infrastructure

10 Aug 2025 at 19:26hrs | 540 Views

Beitbridge highway robbery gang arrested

10 Aug 2025 at 19:22hrs | 670 Views

2 killed in Mutare-Harare road trucks crash

10 Aug 2025 at 19:21hrs | 462 Views

Garwe warns greedy municipality over 'foolish fights'

10 Aug 2025 at 19:21hrs | 188 Views

Zera reviews ZiG fuel prices downwards

10 Aug 2025 at 19:20hrs | 338 Views

MCAZ deploys tech to fight fake medicines

10 Aug 2025 at 19:16hrs | 70 Views

RBZ's to unlock over US$1 billion in remittances

10 Aug 2025 at 18:36hrs | 310 Views

Lesetja Kganyago has intentionally destroyed black businesses

10 Aug 2025 at 16:17hrs | 650 Views

To be President is the highest job most Africans dream of

10 Aug 2025 at 15:50hrs | 231 Views

Terminate licence fees to expose ZBC's failures

10 Aug 2025 at 12:13hrs | 696 Views

Zimbabwe repays US$176 million in external debt

10 Aug 2025 at 12:12hrs | 440 Views