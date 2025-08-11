ZETDC announces unplanned power outage

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has reported an unplanned power outage affecting large parts of the eastern region and sections of Harare, citing a technical fault.In a statement issued on Monday evening, the power utility said the blackout has disrupted electricity supplies to Harare East, Harare South, Chitungwiza, Marondera, Rusape, Mutare City, and surrounding areas.ZETDC said its technical teams are currently on the ground working to identify the cause of the fault and restore electricity as soon as possible. The company confirmed that power has already been restored to some affected locations, but several areas remain without supply."The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted," the utility stated, adding that further updates will be issued once more information is available.Residents and businesses in the affected areas have been urged to exercise caution when using electrical appliances as power is progressively restored.