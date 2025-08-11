Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman killed after rejecting romantic advances

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Police in Kwekwe have arrested two men for allegedly murdering a 40-year-old woman at a bar in Redcliff after she rejected one of their romantic advances.

In a statement posted on their official X page, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest of Thembinkosi Ndlovu (22) and Nkosinomusa Moyo (24) in connection with the killing of Rosemary Diana on Sunday, 10 August, at Mutegude Shops.

According to police, the incident occurred after Moyo allegedly made romantic advances towards Diana, which she declined. The confrontation escalated into a violent attack in which Ndlovu reportedly struck the victim multiple times with a cooking stick, while Moyo allegedly stabbed her in the back with a knife.

"Police in Kwekwe arrested Thembinkosi Ndlovu (22) and Nkosinomusa Moyo (24) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 10/08/25 at a bar at Mutegude Shops, Redcliff where Rosemary Diana (40) died," the ZRP statement read. "The suspects attacked the victim after she had rejected Nkosinomusa Moyo's romantic advances."

The two suspects are expected to appear in court soon facing murder charges. Police have urged members of the public to seek non-violent means of resolving disputes and to respect the rights and dignity of others.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe to unveil de-dollarization roadmap in November

20 mins ago | 9 Views

CAF approves National Sports Stadium for category two matches

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

DA/ANC-led Ethics Committee refuses to probe kaffir tweets

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity to build modern Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

ZETDC announces unplanned power outage

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe conducts digital currency survey

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Tombstone unveiling sparks debate

3 hrs ago | 224 Views

R150,000 reward for fugitive linked to murder of 2 SAPS members

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

NSS clearance delay persists

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe hits US$44,9bn in digital transactions

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Man kills son for failing police recruitment

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zimbabwe police tighten impounded vehicle release rules

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

6 ZCC members die in road crash

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

ZPRA veterans challenge govt to fulfil liberation promises

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Punish errant liquor operators

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Grok unavailable in Zimbabwe due to sanctions

12 hrs ago | 453 Views

Ndiraya voted coach of the month

11 Aug 2025 at 11:19hrs | 264 Views

ZANU-PF announces CCA affiliates' Presidential revolving fund allocation

11 Aug 2025 at 10:38hrs | 438 Views

Chief ordered to retract Zanu-PF slogans

11 Aug 2025 at 10:18hrs | 1173 Views

Lab-grown diamonds causing havoc

11 Aug 2025 at 10:16hrs | 670 Views

Trends in Sports Betting Industry: Africa is not far behind

11 Aug 2025 at 10:15hrs | 139 Views

Failed state warning for South Africa

11 Aug 2025 at 10:10hrs | 646 Views

Gayton McKenzie admits to posting hurtful messages

11 Aug 2025 at 09:20hrs | 936 Views

Zimbabwe allocates US$25 million to compensate civil servants

11 Aug 2025 at 09:08hrs | 509 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to reject greed

11 Aug 2025 at 08:59hrs | 811 Views

ZCC blames Zimbabwe govt for road carnage

11 Aug 2025 at 08:57hrs | 306 Views

Zimbabwe to maintain trade ties with Israel

11 Aug 2025 at 08:53hrs | 201 Views

Bulawayo police probe spike in car hijackings

11 Aug 2025 at 08:51hrs | 224 Views

Teenager arrested for killing two worshippers

11 Aug 2025 at 08:47hrs | 565 Views

Legal clerk in impersonation storm

11 Aug 2025 at 08:46hrs | 148 Views

Machakaire leads drug bust in Mbare

11 Aug 2025 at 08:45hrs | 145 Views

US$500 000 empowerment scheme for ZCC members

11 Aug 2025 at 08:44hrs | 146 Views

BCC blitz uncovers 800 illegal shops in Bulawayo CBD

11 Aug 2025 at 08:40hrs | 185 Views

Mafume wants human capital director for Harare

11 Aug 2025 at 08:37hrs | 131 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa interview

10 Aug 2025 at 22:44hrs | 863 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for import substitution

10 Aug 2025 at 22:39hrs | 345 Views

Legal fraternity mourns Advocate Mlaudzi

10 Aug 2025 at 19:28hrs | 557 Views

Mt Darwin's multimillion dollar tourist resort takes shape

10 Aug 2025 at 19:27hrs | 402 Views

Chahwanda Stadium to redefine Zimbabwe's football infrastructure

10 Aug 2025 at 19:26hrs | 540 Views

Beitbridge highway robbery gang arrested

10 Aug 2025 at 19:22hrs | 671 Views

2 killed in Mutare-Harare road trucks crash

10 Aug 2025 at 19:21hrs | 462 Views

Garwe warns greedy municipality over 'foolish fights'

10 Aug 2025 at 19:21hrs | 188 Views

Zera reviews ZiG fuel prices downwards

10 Aug 2025 at 19:20hrs | 338 Views

MCAZ deploys tech to fight fake medicines

10 Aug 2025 at 19:16hrs | 70 Views

RBZ's to unlock over US$1 billion in remittances

10 Aug 2025 at 18:36hrs | 310 Views

Lesetja Kganyago has intentionally destroyed black businesses

10 Aug 2025 at 16:17hrs | 651 Views

To be President is the highest job most Africans dream of

10 Aug 2025 at 15:50hrs | 231 Views

Terminate licence fees to expose ZBC's failures

10 Aug 2025 at 12:13hrs | 698 Views

Zimbabwe repays US$176 million in external debt

10 Aug 2025 at 12:12hrs | 440 Views