Woman killed after rejecting romantic advances

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Kwekwe have arrested two men for allegedly murdering a 40-year-old woman at a bar in Redcliff after she rejected one of their romantic advances.In a statement posted on their official X page, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest of Thembinkosi Ndlovu (22) and Nkosinomusa Moyo (24) in connection with the killing of Rosemary Diana on Sunday, 10 August, at Mutegude Shops.According to police, the incident occurred after Moyo allegedly made romantic advances towards Diana, which she declined. The confrontation escalated into a violent attack in which Ndlovu reportedly struck the victim multiple times with a cooking stick, while Moyo allegedly stabbed her in the back with a knife."Police in Kwekwe arrested Thembinkosi Ndlovu (22) and Nkosinomusa Moyo (24) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 10/08/25 at a bar at Mutegude Shops, Redcliff where Rosemary Diana (40) died," the ZRP statement read. "The suspects attacked the victim after she had rejected Nkosinomusa Moyo's romantic advances."The two suspects are expected to appear in court soon facing murder charges. Police have urged members of the public to seek non-violent means of resolving disputes and to respect the rights and dignity of others.