Mnangagwa calls for unity to build modern Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on all Zimbabweans to unite in building a modern and industrialised nation. Speaking at the National Heroes Acre during the 45th Heroes Day celebrations, the President emphasized that unity, patriotism, and hard work are key to achieving prosperity for all.

"We will never fail. Through our unity, patriotism, focus, zeal and hard work, as one nation, prosperity for all is becoming a reality," Mnangagwa said.

The President highlighted government plans to revolutionize the agricultural sector through the introduction of a new land tenure system aimed at improving access to financing. He noted that Zimbabwe's gross domestic product (GDP) has risen significantly, from US$16 billion in 2018 to US$45.7 billion currently, with a projected economic growth rate of 6% in 2025, a target he said is well within reach.

"The capacity of the national fiscus to resource key priority areas such as agriculture, health, education and social protection, as well as infrastructure rehabilitation and development, continues to be enhanced," Mnangagwa stated.

He explained that the new land tenure system will empower farmers to increase production by improving access to financing, enhancing productivity, promoting mechanisation, and encouraging on-farm infrastructure investments.

Addressing the issue of illegal settlements, the President assured that government would issue title deeds to affected residents as part of ongoing devolution and decentralisation efforts designed to ensure no community is left behind.

"Additional resources will be made available to augment efforts by local authorities to deliver quality services and high-impact projects and programmes to the people of our country," Mnangagwa said.

The President also outlined a comprehensive health delivery strategy aimed at overhauling the sector and tackling the burden of non-communicable diseases. Increased domestic funding will be directed towards equipping hospitals and clinics to ensure vital health services remain accessible and affordable to all citizens.

On environmental and housing concerns, Mnangagwa stressed that climate resilience and orderly human settlements are fundamental to modern living. His government is addressing dysfunctional and irregular settlements through targeted interventions, including the issuance of title deeds to beneficiaries in affected areas.

Yesterday's Heroes Day celebrations were held under the theme, "Zim@45 Devolve and Develop Together Towards Vision 2030," reflecting the government's commitment to decentralised development and the country's long-term vision for economic transformation.

