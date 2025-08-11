Water supply disrupted in Gweru due to burst pipe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Gweru City Council has temporarily stopped pumping water from Gwenhoro Dam following a major pipe burst along the main supply line.In a statement issued on Tuesday, the local authority confirmed that pumping operations had been halted to allow repairs to the damaged infrastructure."Due to a burst pipe along the Gwenhoro main line, pumping has been temporarily halted. Our team is on-site working to rectify the issue as soon as possible," the council said.The interruption is expected to affect water supply to parts of the city, with the council assuring residents that updates will be provided once the problem has been resolved.Gwenhoro Dam is Gweru's primary water source, and disruptions to its supply line often lead to significant shortages in the city.