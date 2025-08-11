Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UZ lecturers withdraw application to stop graduation ceremony

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has confirmed that an urgent court application seeking to block its upcoming 44th Graduation Ceremony has been withdrawn.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 12 August, the institution said the application - filed by the Association of University Teachers (AUT) on 8 August under case number HCH4026/25 - sought to interdict the ceremony scheduled for 15 August 2025.

According to UZ, the withdrawal came after a case management meeting at the High Court on 11 August, where judicial scrutiny revealed "substantive, procedural, and legal defects" in the application.

"The Applicant elected to withdraw its application. Consequently, the Court issued an order for the Applicant to bear the wasted costs incurred by the Respondents," the university said.

UZ assured students and stakeholders that the graduation will proceed as planned, encouraging graduands to continue with preparations. All logistical arrangements, it said, remain in place, with the Bursar's Department, Library, and Faculty Offices set to open from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm during the public holiday to support final clearance processes.

Source - pindula
More on: #Court, #Lecturers

Comments


