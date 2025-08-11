Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Vote of no confidence moved on Bosso Chairman

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Highlanders Football Club is facing internal turbulence following a formal vote of no confidence motion against executive chairman Kenneth Mhlophe.

The motion, authored by club member Pilate Mahlangu, emerged on Tuesday after his letter-dated August 8-circulated widely among Bosso members and on public platforms, drawing mixed reactions from supporters. Mahlangu, who has previously contested for a position in the club's leadership but lost, confirmed he initiated the move, citing constitutional provisions that allow members to demand accountability from the executive.

In the detailed letter addressed to Mhlophe, Mahlangu accuses the chairman of presiding over a leadership marked by brand damage, internal leaks, questionable governance, and administrative instability. Among the allegations are repeated scandals involving the club's public image, the leaking of confidential documents, a high turnover of chief executive officers, and unresolved cases of alleged fraud within the club offices.

Mahlangu also questions the handling of player transfers, the absence of an independent audit committee reporting to members, delays in securing work permits for a rumoured new coach, and the club's on-field struggles. He further highlights the embarrassment of the club being investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) under Mhlophe's leadership.

"The fulcrum of the matter, sir, is that you, as the head of the executive, are vicariously liable for the deeds or misdeeds happening under your watch," Mahlangu wrote, urging Mhlophe to show cause why he should not be removed.

If the motion gains sufficient backing from members, it could be tabled for discussion and a possible vote at the next Highlanders FC meeting. Mhlophe has yet to issue a public response.



Source - The Chronicle
