Motsepe's company faces R3.4 billion lawsuit

Patrice Motsepe's investment company, African Rainbow Capital (ARC), is now in a legal battle worth R3.4 billion with a US-based firm, Pula Group. The dispute started when Pula Group, led by a former US ambassador's daughter, accused Motsepe and his companies of breaking a confidentiality agreement related to a graphite mining project in Tanzania.The case began in Tanzania in 2023, where Pula Group claimed that Motsepe's companies breached a deal made in 2019. The dispute is linked to investments in a graphite project called Pula Graphite, which is a competitor to another project called Chilalo. Pula Group owns half of Pula Graphite, and they say the other project, Chilalo, is their rival in the region.In Tanzania, Pula Group asked for a default judgment because Motsepe's companies did not defend themselves in a court case, claiming they were not properly served. Only ARC opposed this, but efforts to challenge the default judgment failed. Now, ARC has taken the case to South Africa's High Court in Johannesburg, seeking clarity on legal issues.ARC's lawyers want the court to declare that ARC and Pula Graphite are not bound by the confidentiality agreement. They also argue that ARC and Motsepe should not be held responsible for damages linked to the alleged breach because they were not part of the original agreement.The lawyers say that the Tanzanian court should apply South African law to decide these issues, as the agreement was based on SA law. They believe that a ruling in South Africa will be decisive and will help settle the dispute fairly.The case is complex because Pula Group's claims are based on false evidence, and at the time the lawsuit was filed, Pula Graphite no longer held the mining rights. This raises questions about the validity of the claim.ARC disputes the amount claimed, asserting that the value of the graphite project was only around $105 million. They also argue that the court in Tanzania has no legal basis to drag ARC into the proceedings, and they are asking South African courts to protect their interests.The Johannesburg High Court has yet to decide on the case's merits, but the dispute highlights the high-stakes nature of international mining investments and legal battles over billions of rands.