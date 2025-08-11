Mnangagwa promises better salaries for the military

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says his government is expediting the construction of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Referral Hospital at Manyame Air Force Base, upgrading military health facilities, and improving transport and accommodation for service members through new funding strategies.Speaking during the 45th anniversary of Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day celebrations in Harare on Tuesday, Mnangagwa said the government was also focused on enhancing salaries and benefits for members of the ZDF."Government's improvement of the conditions of service for members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces is ongoing," he said. "The Defence Forces Service Commission is engaged in a process to rationalise the inter-rank salary differentials. This is being done in tandem with efforts to finalise implementation of the Military Salary Concept."He noted that work on the Manyame Air Force Base hospital was being prioritised alongside the refurbishment and modernisation of other military medical facilities across the country."In the area of health delivery, my administration is accelerating the completion of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Referral Hospital at Manyame Air Force Base. Refurbishment, upgrading and modernisation projects of other medical facilities in cantonment areas throughout the country are being supported and speeded up," Mnangagwa said.The President also said the government was tackling long-standing housing shortages for soldiers by adopting innovative financing models to provide institutional accommodation.He added that transport improvements for the ZDF were now a priority, with a phased programme underway to supply vehicles and buses for operational and personnel transport needs."The need to address the transport challenges besetting the Defence Forces has become a key priority. A phased programme is in place to add an assortment of vehicles for various ZDF operational requirements, including a fleet of buses to transport members," Mnangagwa said.