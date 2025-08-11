Jabulani Khumalo banks on captured ConCourt to unseat Zuma

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader Jabulani Khumalo has launched an urgent Constitutional Court application seeking to reclaim the party's top leadership position from former President Jacob Zuma.Filed on August 12, 2025, the bid aims to overturn Khumalo's expulsion from the party in April 2024 and nullify Zuma's subsequent appointment as leader.Khumalo alleges that a letter dated April 9, 2024, which purportedly handed leadership to Zuma, is fraudulent and claims it was forged by Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.He is requesting the court to reinstate him as party leader, recognize Nhlakanipho Khumalo as secretary-general and Bhekizenzo Manzini as treasurer-general, and to compel the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to acknowledge his leadership.The case is scheduled for hearing by August 28, with Zuma's response due by August 22.This latest legal move follows a series of failed challenges, including a June 2024 ruling by the Electoral Court that dismissed Khumalo's fraud allegations as "frivolous" and upheld Zuma's leadership of the MK Party.MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela dismissed the current application as baseless and "possibly ANC-funded," while welcoming previous court orders that penalized Khumalo for pursuing unsubstantiated claims.