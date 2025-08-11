Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jabulani Khumalo banks on captured ConCourt to unseat Zuma

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader Jabulani Khumalo has launched an urgent Constitutional Court application seeking to reclaim the party's top leadership position from former President Jacob Zuma.

Filed on August 12, 2025, the bid aims to overturn Khumalo's expulsion from the party in April 2024 and nullify Zuma's subsequent appointment as leader.

Khumalo alleges that a letter dated April 9, 2024, which purportedly handed leadership to Zuma, is fraudulent and claims it was forged by Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

He is requesting the court to reinstate him as party leader, recognize Nhlakanipho Khumalo as secretary-general and Bhekizenzo Manzini as treasurer-general, and to compel the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to acknowledge his leadership.

The case is scheduled for hearing by August 28, with Zuma's response due by August 22.

This latest legal move follows a series of failed challenges, including a June 2024 ruling by the Electoral Court that dismissed Khumalo's fraud allegations as "frivolous" and upheld Zuma's leadership of the MK Party.

MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela dismissed the current application as baseless and "possibly ANC-funded," while welcoming previous court orders that penalized Khumalo for pursuing unsubstantiated claims.

Source - online
More on: #Zuma, #ConCourt, #MKP

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa promises better salaries for the military

26 mins ago | 17 Views

Motsepe's company faces R3.4 billion lawsuit

32 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket hits back at Coltart over racism claims

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Vote of no confidence moved on Bosso Chairman

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

UZ lecturers withdraw application to stop graduation ceremony

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Water supply disrupted in Gweru due to burst pipe

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Sexual harassment case takes another twist

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Bulawayo hit by juvenile mothers, women drug cartels overload

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

ANC partner DA calls for scrapping of Black Economic Empowerment

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa summons Governors over US$3 million drug-addicts headquarters

5 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe to unveil de-dollarization roadmap in November

5 hrs ago | 200 Views

CAF approves National Sports Stadium for category two matches

7 hrs ago | 211 Views

DA/ANC-led Ethics Committee refuses to probe kaffir tweets

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity to build modern Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 124 Views

Woman killed after rejecting romantic advances

8 hrs ago | 402 Views

ZETDC announces unplanned power outage

8 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimbabwe conducts digital currency survey

8 hrs ago | 125 Views

Tombstone unveiling sparks debate

8 hrs ago | 425 Views

R150,000 reward for fugitive linked to murder of 2 SAPS members

8 hrs ago | 241 Views

NSS clearance delay persists

8 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe hits US$44,9bn in digital transactions

8 hrs ago | 83 Views

Man kills son for failing police recruitment

8 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwe police tighten impounded vehicle release rules

8 hrs ago | 131 Views

6 ZCC members die in road crash

8 hrs ago | 112 Views

ZPRA veterans challenge govt to fulfil liberation promises

8 hrs ago | 64 Views

Punish errant liquor operators

8 hrs ago | 69 Views

Grok unavailable in Zimbabwe due to sanctions

17 hrs ago | 482 Views

Ndiraya voted coach of the month

11 Aug 2025 at 11:19hrs | 270 Views

ZANU-PF announces CCA affiliates' Presidential revolving fund allocation

11 Aug 2025 at 10:38hrs | 444 Views

Chief ordered to retract Zanu-PF slogans

11 Aug 2025 at 10:18hrs | 1203 Views

Lab-grown diamonds causing havoc

11 Aug 2025 at 10:16hrs | 706 Views

Trends in Sports Betting Industry: Africa is not far behind

11 Aug 2025 at 10:15hrs | 142 Views

Failed state warning for South Africa

11 Aug 2025 at 10:10hrs | 664 Views

Gayton McKenzie admits to posting hurtful messages

11 Aug 2025 at 09:20hrs | 973 Views

Zimbabwe allocates US$25 million to compensate civil servants

11 Aug 2025 at 09:08hrs | 528 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to reject greed

11 Aug 2025 at 08:59hrs | 860 Views

ZCC blames Zimbabwe govt for road carnage

11 Aug 2025 at 08:57hrs | 316 Views

Zimbabwe to maintain trade ties with Israel

11 Aug 2025 at 08:53hrs | 211 Views

Bulawayo police probe spike in car hijackings

11 Aug 2025 at 08:51hrs | 251 Views

Teenager arrested for killing two worshippers

11 Aug 2025 at 08:47hrs | 586 Views

Legal clerk in impersonation storm

11 Aug 2025 at 08:46hrs | 155 Views

Machakaire leads drug bust in Mbare

11 Aug 2025 at 08:45hrs | 160 Views

US$500 000 empowerment scheme for ZCC members

11 Aug 2025 at 08:44hrs | 160 Views

BCC blitz uncovers 800 illegal shops in Bulawayo CBD

11 Aug 2025 at 08:40hrs | 198 Views

Mafume wants human capital director for Harare

11 Aug 2025 at 08:37hrs | 141 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa interview

10 Aug 2025 at 22:44hrs | 892 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for import substitution

10 Aug 2025 at 22:39hrs | 350 Views

Legal fraternity mourns Advocate Mlaudzi

10 Aug 2025 at 19:28hrs | 565 Views

Mt Darwin's multimillion dollar tourist resort takes shape

10 Aug 2025 at 19:27hrs | 408 Views