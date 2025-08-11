Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe continues to bid for non-permanent seat on UN Council

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
As Zimbabwe's term as Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) comes to a close, the country is being recognised for its active engagement in advancing peace and security across the region - with a particular focus on the crisis in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who led SADC over the past year, co-chaired a landmark Joint East African Community–SADC Summit alongside Kenyan President William Ruto. The summit resolved to align and merge the two blocs' peace initiatives in the DRC with those of the African Union (AU), marking a significant step towards a unified continental response to one of Africa's most complex conflicts.

"Guided by the spirit and letter of the UN Charter and our inalienable right to participate, as equals, on the global stage - let no-one think that they can engage us as masters. We are sovereign and independent people," said President Mnangagwa during the summit.

He used the occasion to announce Zimbabwe's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2027–2028 period, reinforcing the country's aspirations to play a larger role in global peace and diplomacy.

Zimbabwe's involvement in international conflict resolution is also growing. President Mnangagwa revealed that the country has become a founding member of the International Organisation for Mediation, a new global initiative focused on peaceful dispute resolution.

"We look forward to sharing our experience in preventive diplomacy, peacekeeping, and conflict resolution - all aimed at building a more secure and prosperous world," he said.

During its SADC chairmanship, Zimbabwe played a key role in mobilising support for regional peace missions, strengthening ties among member states, and championing a more coordinated African approach to global diplomacy and security.

Later this week, Zimbabwe will officially hand over the SADC Chairmanship to Madagascar, marking the end of its term and the beginning of a new chapter in regional leadership.

President Mnangagwa described Zimbabwe's term as a "successful and strategic year" that enhanced the bloc's voice on continental issues while advocating for greater African unity on the world stage.

Source - sabc
More on: #Sadc, #Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga accused of adulterous affair by ex-maid

35 mins ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe prioritises debt clearance

56 mins ago | 8 Views

2 dead, 2 injured in fiery Plumtree road crash

57 mins ago | 16 Views

SA unperturbed by US visa policies affecting Zimbabwe

57 mins ago | 30 Views

Africa's broken IP system threatens innovation, growth

58 mins ago | 5 Views

Wife reports hubby for illegal gun possession

59 mins ago | 32 Views

Madagascar shows how a mature leadership handles a SADC Chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Jabulani Khumalo banks on captured ConCourt to unseat Zuma

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mnangagwa promises better salaries for the military

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Motsepe's company faces R3.4 billion lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket hits back at Coltart over racism claims

6 hrs ago | 341 Views

Vote of no confidence moved on Bosso Chairman

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

UZ lecturers withdraw application to stop graduation ceremony

7 hrs ago | 314 Views

Water supply disrupted in Gweru due to burst pipe

7 hrs ago | 52 Views

Sexual harassment case takes another twist

7 hrs ago | 334 Views

Bulawayo hit by juvenile mothers, women drug cartels overload

8 hrs ago | 358 Views

ANC partner DA calls for scrapping of Black Economic Empowerment

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa summons Governors over US$3 million drug-addicts headquarters

9 hrs ago | 869 Views

Zimbabwe to unveil de-dollarization roadmap in November

10 hrs ago | 239 Views

CAF approves National Sports Stadium for category two matches

11 hrs ago | 234 Views

DA/ANC-led Ethics Committee refuses to probe kaffir tweets

11 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity to build modern Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 152 Views

Woman killed after rejecting romantic advances

12 hrs ago | 455 Views

ZETDC announces unplanned power outage

12 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwe conducts digital currency survey

12 hrs ago | 146 Views

Tombstone unveiling sparks debate

12 hrs ago | 547 Views

R150,000 reward for fugitive linked to murder of 2 SAPS members

12 hrs ago | 295 Views

NSS clearance delay persists

12 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe hits US$44,9bn in digital transactions

12 hrs ago | 93 Views

Man kills son for failing police recruitment

12 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabwe police tighten impounded vehicle release rules

12 hrs ago | 162 Views

6 ZCC members die in road crash

12 hrs ago | 150 Views

ZPRA veterans challenge govt to fulfil liberation promises

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

Punish errant liquor operators

12 hrs ago | 85 Views

Grok unavailable in Zimbabwe due to sanctions

21 hrs ago | 507 Views

Ndiraya voted coach of the month

11 Aug 2025 at 11:19hrs | 274 Views

ZANU-PF announces CCA affiliates' Presidential revolving fund allocation

11 Aug 2025 at 10:38hrs | 451 Views

Chief ordered to retract Zanu-PF slogans

11 Aug 2025 at 10:18hrs | 1222 Views

Lab-grown diamonds causing havoc

11 Aug 2025 at 10:16hrs | 725 Views

Trends in Sports Betting Industry: Africa is not far behind

11 Aug 2025 at 10:15hrs | 142 Views

Failed state warning for South Africa

11 Aug 2025 at 10:10hrs | 668 Views

Gayton McKenzie admits to posting hurtful messages

11 Aug 2025 at 09:20hrs | 990 Views

Zimbabwe allocates US$25 million to compensate civil servants

11 Aug 2025 at 09:08hrs | 534 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to reject greed

11 Aug 2025 at 08:59hrs | 886 Views

ZCC blames Zimbabwe govt for road carnage

11 Aug 2025 at 08:57hrs | 321 Views

Zimbabwe to maintain trade ties with Israel

11 Aug 2025 at 08:53hrs | 211 Views

Bulawayo police probe spike in car hijackings

11 Aug 2025 at 08:51hrs | 260 Views

Teenager arrested for killing two worshippers

11 Aug 2025 at 08:47hrs | 595 Views

Legal clerk in impersonation storm

11 Aug 2025 at 08:46hrs | 156 Views