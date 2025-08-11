Zimbabwe continues to bid for non-permanent seat on UN Council

News / National

by Staff reporter

As Zimbabwe's term as Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) comes to a close, the country is being recognised for its active engagement in advancing peace and security across the region - with a particular focus on the crisis in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who led SADC over the past year, co-chaired a landmark Joint East African Community–SADC Summit alongside Kenyan President William Ruto. The summit resolved to align and merge the two blocs' peace initiatives in the DRC with those of the African Union (AU), marking a significant step towards a unified continental response to one of Africa's most complex conflicts."Guided by the spirit and letter of the UN Charter and our inalienable right to participate, as equals, on the global stage - let no-one think that they can engage us as masters. We are sovereign and independent people," said President Mnangagwa during the summit.He used the occasion to announce Zimbabwe's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2027–2028 period, reinforcing the country's aspirations to play a larger role in global peace and diplomacy.Zimbabwe's involvement in international conflict resolution is also growing. President Mnangagwa revealed that the country has become a founding member of the International Organisation for Mediation, a new global initiative focused on peaceful dispute resolution."We look forward to sharing our experience in preventive diplomacy, peacekeeping, and conflict resolution - all aimed at building a more secure and prosperous world," he said.During its SADC chairmanship, Zimbabwe played a key role in mobilising support for regional peace missions, strengthening ties among member states, and championing a more coordinated African approach to global diplomacy and security.Later this week, Zimbabwe will officially hand over the SADC Chairmanship to Madagascar, marking the end of its term and the beginning of a new chapter in regional leadership.President Mnangagwa described Zimbabwe's term as a "successful and strategic year" that enhanced the bloc's voice on continental issues while advocating for greater African unity on the world stage.