Wife reports hubby for illegal gun possession

by Staff reporter

A domestic dispute over an unsecured firearm has landed a Harare man in court, after his wife reported him to police, leading to his arrest and a charge of unlawful possession under Zimbabwe's Firearms Act.Pardon Zengeni (29) appeared before Harare Magistrate Ms Ruth Moyo, who granted him US$50 bail on Monday, with strict conditions including non-interference with witnesses. The case is set to continue on August 20.According to Prosecutor Nomsa Kangara, the incident unfolded on August 5 when Zengeni's wife returned home from work and discovered a firearm carelessly stored in a drawer. Concerned by the weapon's presence in the family home, she confronted her husband."The accused claimed the firearm belonged to his employer, Chris Noble," said Kangara. "But instead of addressing the issue responsibly, he attempted to remove the gun from the house without proper authorization."The situation further deteriorated when a heated exchange erupted between Zengeni's wife and his mother. The accused allegedly sided with his mother, urging his wife to show her respect - a move that reportedly deepened tensions and led his wife to report the firearm incident to police.Zengeni was arrested at the couple's home, and the weapon was confiscated by police. It is now being held at Avondale Police Station pending ballistic testing.Prosecutor Kangara emphasised that Zengeni's actions violated the Firearms Act, which prohibits individuals from possessing firearms without valid licensing or authority."The presence of the weapon in a household drawer posed serious public safety risks," she told the court.Magistrate Moyo reminded Zengeni that bail is a privilege, not a right, and warned him not to interfere with his wife or other witnesses as the case proceeds.