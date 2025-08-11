Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Wife reports hubby for illegal gun possession

by Staff reporter
59 mins ago | Views
A domestic dispute over an unsecured firearm has landed a Harare man in court, after his wife reported him to police, leading to his arrest and a charge of unlawful possession under Zimbabwe's Firearms Act.

Pardon Zengeni (29) appeared before Harare Magistrate Ms Ruth Moyo, who granted him US$50 bail on Monday, with strict conditions including non-interference with witnesses. The case is set to continue on August 20.

According to Prosecutor Nomsa Kangara, the incident unfolded on August 5 when Zengeni's wife returned home from work and discovered a firearm carelessly stored in a drawer. Concerned by the weapon's presence in the family home, she confronted her husband.

"The accused claimed the firearm belonged to his employer, Chris Noble," said Kangara. "But instead of addressing the issue responsibly, he attempted to remove the gun from the house without proper authorization."

The situation further deteriorated when a heated exchange erupted between Zengeni's wife and his mother. The accused allegedly sided with his mother, urging his wife to show her respect - a move that reportedly deepened tensions and led his wife to report the firearm incident to police.

Zengeni was arrested at the couple's home, and the weapon was confiscated by police. It is now being held at Avondale Police Station pending ballistic testing.

Prosecutor Kangara emphasised that Zengeni's actions violated the Firearms Act, which prohibits individuals from possessing firearms without valid licensing or authority.

"The presence of the weapon in a household drawer posed serious public safety risks," she told the court.

Magistrate Moyo reminded Zengeni that bail is a privilege, not a right, and warned him not to interfere with his wife or other witnesses as the case proceeds.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Wife, #Hubby, #Gun

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga accused of adulterous affair by ex-maid

35 mins ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe prioritises debt clearance

56 mins ago | 8 Views

2 dead, 2 injured in fiery Plumtree road crash

57 mins ago | 16 Views

SA unperturbed by US visa policies affecting Zimbabwe

58 mins ago | 30 Views

Africa's broken IP system threatens innovation, growth

58 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe continues to bid for non-permanent seat on UN Council

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Madagascar shows how a mature leadership handles a SADC Chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Jabulani Khumalo banks on captured ConCourt to unseat Zuma

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mnangagwa promises better salaries for the military

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Motsepe's company faces R3.4 billion lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket hits back at Coltart over racism claims

6 hrs ago | 341 Views

Vote of no confidence moved on Bosso Chairman

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

UZ lecturers withdraw application to stop graduation ceremony

7 hrs ago | 314 Views

Water supply disrupted in Gweru due to burst pipe

7 hrs ago | 52 Views

Sexual harassment case takes another twist

7 hrs ago | 334 Views

Bulawayo hit by juvenile mothers, women drug cartels overload

8 hrs ago | 358 Views

ANC partner DA calls for scrapping of Black Economic Empowerment

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa summons Governors over US$3 million drug-addicts headquarters

9 hrs ago | 869 Views

Zimbabwe to unveil de-dollarization roadmap in November

10 hrs ago | 239 Views

CAF approves National Sports Stadium for category two matches

11 hrs ago | 234 Views

DA/ANC-led Ethics Committee refuses to probe kaffir tweets

11 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity to build modern Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 152 Views

Woman killed after rejecting romantic advances

12 hrs ago | 455 Views

ZETDC announces unplanned power outage

12 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwe conducts digital currency survey

12 hrs ago | 146 Views

Tombstone unveiling sparks debate

12 hrs ago | 547 Views

R150,000 reward for fugitive linked to murder of 2 SAPS members

12 hrs ago | 295 Views

NSS clearance delay persists

12 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe hits US$44,9bn in digital transactions

12 hrs ago | 93 Views

Man kills son for failing police recruitment

12 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabwe police tighten impounded vehicle release rules

12 hrs ago | 162 Views

6 ZCC members die in road crash

12 hrs ago | 150 Views

ZPRA veterans challenge govt to fulfil liberation promises

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

Punish errant liquor operators

12 hrs ago | 85 Views

Grok unavailable in Zimbabwe due to sanctions

21 hrs ago | 507 Views

Ndiraya voted coach of the month

11 Aug 2025 at 11:19hrs | 274 Views

ZANU-PF announces CCA affiliates' Presidential revolving fund allocation

11 Aug 2025 at 10:38hrs | 451 Views

Chief ordered to retract Zanu-PF slogans

11 Aug 2025 at 10:18hrs | 1222 Views

Lab-grown diamonds causing havoc

11 Aug 2025 at 10:16hrs | 725 Views

Trends in Sports Betting Industry: Africa is not far behind

11 Aug 2025 at 10:15hrs | 142 Views

Failed state warning for South Africa

11 Aug 2025 at 10:10hrs | 668 Views

Gayton McKenzie admits to posting hurtful messages

11 Aug 2025 at 09:20hrs | 990 Views

Zimbabwe allocates US$25 million to compensate civil servants

11 Aug 2025 at 09:08hrs | 534 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to reject greed

11 Aug 2025 at 08:59hrs | 886 Views

ZCC blames Zimbabwe govt for road carnage

11 Aug 2025 at 08:57hrs | 321 Views

Zimbabwe to maintain trade ties with Israel

11 Aug 2025 at 08:53hrs | 211 Views

Bulawayo police probe spike in car hijackings

11 Aug 2025 at 08:51hrs | 260 Views

Teenager arrested for killing two worshippers

11 Aug 2025 at 08:47hrs | 595 Views

Legal clerk in impersonation storm

11 Aug 2025 at 08:46hrs | 156 Views