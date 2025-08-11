Africa's broken IP system threatens innovation, growth

News / National

by Staff reporter

Africa is losing billions of dollars each year due to weak and fragmented intellectual property (IP) protection systems, undermining innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic development across the continent.Despite growing recognition of IP's critical role in driving economic growth, many African countries continue to operate under uncoordinated national or regional regimes. The result is a patchwork of overlapping treaties, limited enforcement, and widespread confusion among creators and businesses seeking protection.The issue has real consequences for entrepreneurs like Caroline Masvingise Godzongere, founder of Picmost Collection, a thriving Zimbabwean macramé brand inspired by her mother's sustainable handcrafted knitting. Though she built a loyal customer base with her unique, eco-friendly designs, Godzongere struggled when others copied her work and used her photos online without consent.That changed when she registered a trademark."Our registered trademark appeared on our website, WhatsApp business profile, uniforms, receipts, banners, and products," she said. "This branding stopped others from passing off our work as theirs. The brand spoke for itself."Godzongere's experience reflects a broader trend identified by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which highlights trademarks as powerful strategic assets - especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Trademarks not only protect logos and slogans but also enhance brand trust, support market entry, and strengthen competitiveness.However, many African entrepreneurs - especially women and rural innovators - remain unaware of IP protection or lack access to clear, affordable services. "Women needed more advisory services and clear steps on registering IP. With support, businesses became legacies, not hustles," Godzongere explained.She added that access to finance was a major barrier, making grants and investor support critical. "When women understood their IP's value, they negotiated royalties and licensing better and took pride in their brand," she said.As Africa grapples with the limitations of its IP systems, the upcoming All-Africa Intellectual Property Summit 2025 offers a platform for change.Organised by the Africa Intellectual Property Centre under the International Trade and Research Centre, the summit aims to unite stakeholders from across the continent to develop strong, inclusive IP policies that reflect African heritage and support industrialisation."We treat inclusivity as a strategic framework inspired by African heritage," said Sand Mba-Kalu, Chairperson of the Summit Organising Committee. "The Summit involves all stakeholders in IP discussions to drive development."The summit targets participation from all African regions - including least developed countries and island nations - and engages key institutions such as ARIPO, OAPI, WIPO, national IP offices, and the AfCFTA Secretariat.Also on the agenda: grassroots creators, youth innovators, women entrepreneurs, traditional knowledge holders, inventors, and players from the informal sector.The Summit will cover a wide range of IP domains, including copyright, patents, trademarks, geographical indications, traditional knowledge, genetic resources, and digital IP. Emerging issues such as climate change, artificial intelligence, biodiversity, and public health will also take centre stage."We measure participation by country, gender, youth, and business engagement," said Mba-Kalu. "An inclusive Summit gathers experts and policymakers but also creates space for grassroots voices. We track and act on our progress before, during, and after the event."Without proper protection, ideas and incomes vanish, leaving creators vulnerable. But with the right frameworks, IP can power Africa's next phase of development."IP is not just a legal formality - it's a foundation for building lasting value," Godzongere said. "It protects the soul of your business."