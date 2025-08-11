Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Africa's broken IP system threatens innovation, growth

by Staff reporter
58 mins ago | Views
Africa is losing billions of dollars each year due to weak and fragmented intellectual property (IP) protection systems, undermining innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic development across the continent.

Despite growing recognition of IP's critical role in driving economic growth, many African countries continue to operate under uncoordinated national or regional regimes. The result is a patchwork of overlapping treaties, limited enforcement, and widespread confusion among creators and businesses seeking protection.

The issue has real consequences for entrepreneurs like Caroline Masvingise Godzongere, founder of Picmost Collection, a thriving Zimbabwean macramé brand inspired by her mother's sustainable handcrafted knitting. Though she built a loyal customer base with her unique, eco-friendly designs, Godzongere struggled when others copied her work and used her photos online without consent.

That changed when she registered a trademark.

"Our registered trademark appeared on our website, WhatsApp business profile, uniforms, receipts, banners, and products," she said. "This branding stopped others from passing off our work as theirs. The brand spoke for itself."

Godzongere's experience reflects a broader trend identified by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which highlights trademarks as powerful strategic assets - especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Trademarks not only protect logos and slogans but also enhance brand trust, support market entry, and strengthen competitiveness.

However, many African entrepreneurs - especially women and rural innovators - remain unaware of IP protection or lack access to clear, affordable services. "Women needed more advisory services and clear steps on registering IP. With support, businesses became legacies, not hustles," Godzongere explained.

She added that access to finance was a major barrier, making grants and investor support critical. "When women understood their IP's value, they negotiated royalties and licensing better and took pride in their brand," she said.

As Africa grapples with the limitations of its IP systems, the upcoming All-Africa Intellectual Property Summit 2025 offers a platform for change.

Organised by the Africa Intellectual Property Centre under the International Trade and Research Centre, the summit aims to unite stakeholders from across the continent to develop strong, inclusive IP policies that reflect African heritage and support industrialisation.

"We treat inclusivity as a strategic framework inspired by African heritage," said Sand Mba-Kalu, Chairperson of the Summit Organising Committee. "The Summit involves all stakeholders in IP discussions to drive development."

The summit targets participation from all African regions - including least developed countries and island nations - and engages key institutions such as ARIPO, OAPI, WIPO, national IP offices, and the AfCFTA Secretariat.

Also on the agenda: grassroots creators, youth innovators, women entrepreneurs, traditional knowledge holders, inventors, and players from the informal sector.

The Summit will cover a wide range of IP domains, including copyright, patents, trademarks, geographical indications, traditional knowledge, genetic resources, and digital IP. Emerging issues such as climate change, artificial intelligence, biodiversity, and public health will also take centre stage.

"We measure participation by country, gender, youth, and business engagement," said Mba-Kalu. "An inclusive Summit gathers experts and policymakers but also creates space for grassroots voices. We track and act on our progress before, during, and after the event."

Without proper protection, ideas and incomes vanish, leaving creators vulnerable. But with the right frameworks, IP can power Africa's next phase of development.

"IP is not just a legal formality - it's a foundation for building lasting value," Godzongere said. "It protects the soul of your business."

Source - Business Times
More on: #Broken, #Growth

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga accused of adulterous affair by ex-maid

35 mins ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe prioritises debt clearance

56 mins ago | 8 Views

2 dead, 2 injured in fiery Plumtree road crash

57 mins ago | 16 Views

SA unperturbed by US visa policies affecting Zimbabwe

58 mins ago | 30 Views

Wife reports hubby for illegal gun possession

59 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe continues to bid for non-permanent seat on UN Council

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Madagascar shows how a mature leadership handles a SADC Chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Jabulani Khumalo banks on captured ConCourt to unseat Zuma

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mnangagwa promises better salaries for the military

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Motsepe's company faces R3.4 billion lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket hits back at Coltart over racism claims

6 hrs ago | 341 Views

Vote of no confidence moved on Bosso Chairman

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

UZ lecturers withdraw application to stop graduation ceremony

7 hrs ago | 314 Views

Water supply disrupted in Gweru due to burst pipe

7 hrs ago | 52 Views

Sexual harassment case takes another twist

7 hrs ago | 334 Views

Bulawayo hit by juvenile mothers, women drug cartels overload

8 hrs ago | 358 Views

ANC partner DA calls for scrapping of Black Economic Empowerment

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa summons Governors over US$3 million drug-addicts headquarters

9 hrs ago | 869 Views

Zimbabwe to unveil de-dollarization roadmap in November

10 hrs ago | 239 Views

CAF approves National Sports Stadium for category two matches

11 hrs ago | 234 Views

DA/ANC-led Ethics Committee refuses to probe kaffir tweets

11 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity to build modern Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 152 Views

Woman killed after rejecting romantic advances

12 hrs ago | 455 Views

ZETDC announces unplanned power outage

12 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwe conducts digital currency survey

12 hrs ago | 146 Views

Tombstone unveiling sparks debate

12 hrs ago | 547 Views

R150,000 reward for fugitive linked to murder of 2 SAPS members

12 hrs ago | 295 Views

NSS clearance delay persists

12 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe hits US$44,9bn in digital transactions

12 hrs ago | 93 Views

Man kills son for failing police recruitment

12 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabwe police tighten impounded vehicle release rules

12 hrs ago | 162 Views

6 ZCC members die in road crash

12 hrs ago | 150 Views

ZPRA veterans challenge govt to fulfil liberation promises

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

Punish errant liquor operators

12 hrs ago | 85 Views

Grok unavailable in Zimbabwe due to sanctions

21 hrs ago | 507 Views

Ndiraya voted coach of the month

11 Aug 2025 at 11:19hrs | 274 Views

ZANU-PF announces CCA affiliates' Presidential revolving fund allocation

11 Aug 2025 at 10:38hrs | 451 Views

Chief ordered to retract Zanu-PF slogans

11 Aug 2025 at 10:18hrs | 1222 Views

Lab-grown diamonds causing havoc

11 Aug 2025 at 10:16hrs | 725 Views

Trends in Sports Betting Industry: Africa is not far behind

11 Aug 2025 at 10:15hrs | 142 Views

Failed state warning for South Africa

11 Aug 2025 at 10:10hrs | 668 Views

Gayton McKenzie admits to posting hurtful messages

11 Aug 2025 at 09:20hrs | 990 Views

Zimbabwe allocates US$25 million to compensate civil servants

11 Aug 2025 at 09:08hrs | 534 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to reject greed

11 Aug 2025 at 08:59hrs | 886 Views

ZCC blames Zimbabwe govt for road carnage

11 Aug 2025 at 08:57hrs | 321 Views

Zimbabwe to maintain trade ties with Israel

11 Aug 2025 at 08:53hrs | 211 Views

Bulawayo police probe spike in car hijackings

11 Aug 2025 at 08:51hrs | 260 Views

Teenager arrested for killing two worshippers

11 Aug 2025 at 08:47hrs | 595 Views

Legal clerk in impersonation storm

11 Aug 2025 at 08:46hrs | 156 Views