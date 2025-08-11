Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA unperturbed by US visa policies affecting Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
58 mins ago | Views
The South African government appears unmoved by the recent visa ban imposed by the US embassy in Harare, Zimbabwe, even as US President Donald Trump continues to disrupt global diplomacy with tariff increases and immigration policies seven months into his second term.

The US has suspended all routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services to Zimbabwe due to concerns about misuse and overstays. However, the issuance of other visa types remains unaffected.

Although South Africa was exempt from new Trump visa restrictions on SADC countries, a new policy has been implemented for Malawi and Zambia. 

Citizens of these nations are now required to pay a bond of $5,000 (R88,656) to $15,000 (R265,967) to travel to the United States.

Additionally, the citizens are required to use one of three airports-Boston's Logan International, New York's JFK International, or Dulles International near Washington D.C.-for both arrival and departure.

When asked whether South African citizens should be worried, Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Chrispin Phiri gave a brief response: "We do not provide commentary on other countries' visa regimes, and this is our general position, it's not specific to the US."

A senior government official, however, downplayed the likelihood of South Africans being affected by the US visa restrictions.

 "Remember Trump is only in our case because of the International Court of Justice case against Israel and our involvement in BRICS. Nothing more and nothing less," the official said. 

"South Africans visiting the US are mostly professionals who either go for business or a holiday. We seldom have citizens wanting to immigrate to the US...we should have nothing to worry about," he said.

The US embassy explained that the reasons for the restrictions was because the administration was working to prevent visa overstay and misuse as part of national security. 

"The Trump administration is protecting our nation and citizens by upholding the highest standards of national security and public safety through our visa process," the embassy said.

"We are always working to prevent visa overstay and misuse."

In June, the US imposed travel bans on citizens from 12 countries, with seven of them located in Africa. Additionally, heightened restrictions were applied to seven other nations, three of which are African.

The US has issued a demand to 36 countries, predominantly in Africa, to enhance their traveler vetting procedures. Failure to comply could result in a ban on their citizens visiting the US.

International Relations analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said it was unfortunate that the US had an obsession with immigration issues.

"All democratic countries must encourage international country movements. However it is incumbent upon citizens that they don't abuse regulations. But one thing to acknowledge in terms of implementation of immigration laws globally is not to interfere and dissuade inter country movements of students because knowledge sharing and education is a universal right," Ngwenya said.

International Relations expert Dr Noluthando Phungula said Trump continues to shake global diplomacy as he feels threatened, especially by BRICS countries.

"As a head of state and a representative of the unipolar super power bloc, Trump was threatened especially by BRICS, which South Africa is a part of. 

"The BRICS expansion and growth speaks to a clearer call from the Global South towards multilateralism. This inadvertently challenges Western dominance and calls for a reformation of international power structures. This is certainly an uncomfortable reality for Trump. 

"While the formation may not be directly competing with the US, it directly challenges the unipolar global power dynamic, in which the United States is regarded as the lead superpower. The BRICS are a representation of a significant and needed transition towards a multipolar power setting, in which various countries lead global cooperation efforts.

Source - IOL
More on: #Visa

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga accused of adulterous affair by ex-maid

35 mins ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe prioritises debt clearance

56 mins ago | 8 Views

2 dead, 2 injured in fiery Plumtree road crash

57 mins ago | 16 Views

Africa's broken IP system threatens innovation, growth

58 mins ago | 5 Views

Wife reports hubby for illegal gun possession

59 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe continues to bid for non-permanent seat on UN Council

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Madagascar shows how a mature leadership handles a SADC Chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Jabulani Khumalo banks on captured ConCourt to unseat Zuma

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mnangagwa promises better salaries for the military

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Motsepe's company faces R3.4 billion lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket hits back at Coltart over racism claims

6 hrs ago | 341 Views

Vote of no confidence moved on Bosso Chairman

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

UZ lecturers withdraw application to stop graduation ceremony

7 hrs ago | 314 Views

Water supply disrupted in Gweru due to burst pipe

7 hrs ago | 52 Views

Sexual harassment case takes another twist

7 hrs ago | 334 Views

Bulawayo hit by juvenile mothers, women drug cartels overload

8 hrs ago | 358 Views

ANC partner DA calls for scrapping of Black Economic Empowerment

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa summons Governors over US$3 million drug-addicts headquarters

9 hrs ago | 869 Views

Zimbabwe to unveil de-dollarization roadmap in November

10 hrs ago | 239 Views

CAF approves National Sports Stadium for category two matches

11 hrs ago | 234 Views

DA/ANC-led Ethics Committee refuses to probe kaffir tweets

11 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity to build modern Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 152 Views

Woman killed after rejecting romantic advances

12 hrs ago | 455 Views

ZETDC announces unplanned power outage

12 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwe conducts digital currency survey

12 hrs ago | 146 Views

Tombstone unveiling sparks debate

12 hrs ago | 547 Views

R150,000 reward for fugitive linked to murder of 2 SAPS members

12 hrs ago | 295 Views

NSS clearance delay persists

12 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe hits US$44,9bn in digital transactions

12 hrs ago | 93 Views

Man kills son for failing police recruitment

12 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabwe police tighten impounded vehicle release rules

12 hrs ago | 162 Views

6 ZCC members die in road crash

12 hrs ago | 150 Views

ZPRA veterans challenge govt to fulfil liberation promises

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

Punish errant liquor operators

12 hrs ago | 85 Views

Grok unavailable in Zimbabwe due to sanctions

21 hrs ago | 507 Views

Ndiraya voted coach of the month

11 Aug 2025 at 11:19hrs | 274 Views

ZANU-PF announces CCA affiliates' Presidential revolving fund allocation

11 Aug 2025 at 10:38hrs | 451 Views

Chief ordered to retract Zanu-PF slogans

11 Aug 2025 at 10:18hrs | 1222 Views

Lab-grown diamonds causing havoc

11 Aug 2025 at 10:16hrs | 725 Views

Trends in Sports Betting Industry: Africa is not far behind

11 Aug 2025 at 10:15hrs | 142 Views

Failed state warning for South Africa

11 Aug 2025 at 10:10hrs | 668 Views

Gayton McKenzie admits to posting hurtful messages

11 Aug 2025 at 09:20hrs | 990 Views

Zimbabwe allocates US$25 million to compensate civil servants

11 Aug 2025 at 09:08hrs | 534 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to reject greed

11 Aug 2025 at 08:59hrs | 886 Views

ZCC blames Zimbabwe govt for road carnage

11 Aug 2025 at 08:57hrs | 321 Views

Zimbabwe to maintain trade ties with Israel

11 Aug 2025 at 08:53hrs | 211 Views

Bulawayo police probe spike in car hijackings

11 Aug 2025 at 08:51hrs | 260 Views

Teenager arrested for killing two worshippers

11 Aug 2025 at 08:47hrs | 595 Views

Legal clerk in impersonation storm

11 Aug 2025 at 08:46hrs | 156 Views