Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 dead, 2 injured in fiery Plumtree road crash

by Staff reporter
56 mins ago | Views
Two people lost their lives and two others sustained serious injuries in a horrific early morning crash on Monday involving a Botswana-registered haulage truck and a Honda Fit along Plumtree Road, just before the Mganwini turn-off bridge in Bulawayo.

The collision occurred around 2AM when the Honda Fit, which was carrying three occupants, veered into the path of the oncoming truck and smashed into its diesel tank, according to Bulawayo Fire Officer, Mr Mhlangano Moyo.

"The car crew was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated by Brigade Team Two using hydraulic rescue tools. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, and the third occupant was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital in a critical condition," said Mr Moyo.

The haulage truck, which had just cleared a police roadblock, veered off the road upon impact. The driver and his passenger managed to leap from the moving vehicle moments before it caught fire. Both are currently admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital with injuries.

The crash also resulted in a significant diesel spill, with approximately 400 litres of fuel pouring onto the bridge. The Bulawayo City Council Fire Department, using Firechem foam, successfully contained 95 percent of the spillage by 9AM.

Two fire engines, a dozen firefighters, Zimbabwe Republic Police officers, and an Environmental Management Agency (EMA) representative attended the scene. Cleanup operations remained underway throughout the morning.

Mr Moyo said salt used in the spill containment process remains on site as the emergency teams await the arrival of the truck's owner from Francistown, Botswana, to authorise the final sweep and vehicle removal.

Authorities are continuing investigations into the cause of the crash, with preliminary findings pointing to human error and possible speeding by the Honda Fit driver. Names of the deceased are being withheld until their next of kin have been notified.

Source - B-Metro
More on: #Dead, #Accident, #Road

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga accused of adulterous affair by ex-maid

35 mins ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe prioritises debt clearance

56 mins ago | 8 Views

SA unperturbed by US visa policies affecting Zimbabwe

57 mins ago | 29 Views

Africa's broken IP system threatens innovation, growth

58 mins ago | 5 Views

Wife reports hubby for illegal gun possession

59 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe continues to bid for non-permanent seat on UN Council

1 hr ago | 5 Views

Madagascar shows how a mature leadership handles a SADC Chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Jabulani Khumalo banks on captured ConCourt to unseat Zuma

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa promises better salaries for the military

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

Motsepe's company faces R3.4 billion lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket hits back at Coltart over racism claims

6 hrs ago | 341 Views

Vote of no confidence moved on Bosso Chairman

6 hrs ago | 196 Views

UZ lecturers withdraw application to stop graduation ceremony

7 hrs ago | 314 Views

Water supply disrupted in Gweru due to burst pipe

7 hrs ago | 52 Views

Sexual harassment case takes another twist

7 hrs ago | 334 Views

Bulawayo hit by juvenile mothers, women drug cartels overload

8 hrs ago | 358 Views

ANC partner DA calls for scrapping of Black Economic Empowerment

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa summons Governors over US$3 million drug-addicts headquarters

9 hrs ago | 869 Views

Zimbabwe to unveil de-dollarization roadmap in November

10 hrs ago | 239 Views

CAF approves National Sports Stadium for category two matches

11 hrs ago | 234 Views

DA/ANC-led Ethics Committee refuses to probe kaffir tweets

11 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity to build modern Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 152 Views

Woman killed after rejecting romantic advances

12 hrs ago | 455 Views

ZETDC announces unplanned power outage

12 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwe conducts digital currency survey

12 hrs ago | 146 Views

Tombstone unveiling sparks debate

12 hrs ago | 547 Views

R150,000 reward for fugitive linked to murder of 2 SAPS members

12 hrs ago | 295 Views

NSS clearance delay persists

12 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe hits US$44,9bn in digital transactions

12 hrs ago | 93 Views

Man kills son for failing police recruitment

12 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabwe police tighten impounded vehicle release rules

12 hrs ago | 162 Views

6 ZCC members die in road crash

12 hrs ago | 150 Views

ZPRA veterans challenge govt to fulfil liberation promises

12 hrs ago | 71 Views

Punish errant liquor operators

12 hrs ago | 85 Views

Grok unavailable in Zimbabwe due to sanctions

21 hrs ago | 507 Views

Ndiraya voted coach of the month

11 Aug 2025 at 11:19hrs | 274 Views

ZANU-PF announces CCA affiliates' Presidential revolving fund allocation

11 Aug 2025 at 10:38hrs | 451 Views

Chief ordered to retract Zanu-PF slogans

11 Aug 2025 at 10:18hrs | 1222 Views

Lab-grown diamonds causing havoc

11 Aug 2025 at 10:16hrs | 725 Views

Trends in Sports Betting Industry: Africa is not far behind

11 Aug 2025 at 10:15hrs | 142 Views

Failed state warning for South Africa

11 Aug 2025 at 10:10hrs | 668 Views

Gayton McKenzie admits to posting hurtful messages

11 Aug 2025 at 09:20hrs | 990 Views

Zimbabwe allocates US$25 million to compensate civil servants

11 Aug 2025 at 09:08hrs | 534 Views

Chiwenga urges Zimbabweans to reject greed

11 Aug 2025 at 08:59hrs | 886 Views

ZCC blames Zimbabwe govt for road carnage

11 Aug 2025 at 08:57hrs | 321 Views

Zimbabwe to maintain trade ties with Israel

11 Aug 2025 at 08:53hrs | 211 Views

Bulawayo police probe spike in car hijackings

11 Aug 2025 at 08:51hrs | 260 Views

Teenager arrested for killing two worshippers

11 Aug 2025 at 08:47hrs | 595 Views

Legal clerk in impersonation storm

11 Aug 2025 at 08:46hrs | 156 Views