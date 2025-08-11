2 dead, 2 injured in fiery Plumtree road crash

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two people lost their lives and two others sustained serious injuries in a horrific early morning crash on Monday involving a Botswana-registered haulage truck and a Honda Fit along Plumtree Road, just before the Mganwini turn-off bridge in Bulawayo.The collision occurred around 2AM when the Honda Fit, which was carrying three occupants, veered into the path of the oncoming truck and smashed into its diesel tank, according to Bulawayo Fire Officer, Mr Mhlangano Moyo."The car crew was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated by Brigade Team Two using hydraulic rescue tools. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, and the third occupant was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital in a critical condition," said Mr Moyo.The haulage truck, which had just cleared a police roadblock, veered off the road upon impact. The driver and his passenger managed to leap from the moving vehicle moments before it caught fire. Both are currently admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital with injuries.The crash also resulted in a significant diesel spill, with approximately 400 litres of fuel pouring onto the bridge. The Bulawayo City Council Fire Department, using Firechem foam, successfully contained 95 percent of the spillage by 9AM.Two fire engines, a dozen firefighters, Zimbabwe Republic Police officers, and an Environmental Management Agency (EMA) representative attended the scene. Cleanup operations remained underway throughout the morning.Mr Moyo said salt used in the spill containment process remains on site as the emergency teams await the arrival of the truck's owner from Francistown, Botswana, to authorise the final sweep and vehicle removal.Authorities are continuing investigations into the cause of the crash, with preliminary findings pointing to human error and possible speeding by the Honda Fit driver. Names of the deceased are being withheld until their next of kin have been notified.