Chiwenga accused of adulterous affair by ex-maid

News / National

by Staff reporter

Controversial preacher Apostle Talent Chiwenga is facing serious allegations from Tsitsi Chendambuya, a former house help, who claims she was involved in a three-year adulterous relationship with him while his first wife was still alive.In a candid interview with media personality DJ Ollah 7, Tsitsi claimed the affair began in August 2017, during a time when Chiwenga's wife was reportedly pregnant.According to Tsitsi, what began as a tense relationship with the man of the cloth - whom she initially described as "hostile" - eventually shifted when he allegedly began showing her affection and proposed a romantic relationship."He promised to marry me," Tsitsi said during the interview, adding that she now feels deep regret and bitterness after what she believes was a one-sided and manipulative relationship."I was young, vulnerable, and trusted him. I now realise I was used," she said, noting that the emotional fallout from the alleged affair has had long-lasting effects on her life.Despite the public nature of the allegations, Apostle Chiwenga has not directly responded. However, in a separate recent statement unrelated to Tsitsi's interview, the outspoken preacher insisted he has "never dated anyone apart from [his] late wife and ex-wife Vanessa."Chiwenga is no stranger to public scrutiny, having previously made headlines for his controversial sermons and confrontational style of preaching. These latest allegations have ignited debate online, with some calling for accountability and others questioning the motivations behind the claims.As the story continues to unfold, Apostle Chiwenga's silence on the matter is drawing increasing attention.