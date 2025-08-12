Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe internet suppliers take dispute to the High Court

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Powertel Communications has successfully secured a court order to appoint an arbitrator in its ongoing dispute with Dandemutande Investments, following the termination of an Internet supply agreement between the two companies.

The matter, which spans more than a decade, dates back to a 2010 Internet Capacity Purchase Agreement. A dispute arose in 2017 after Powertel terminated the agreement. In 2018, the parties agreed to have retired judge Justice Vernanda Ziyambi serve as arbitrator, but the process stalled when Dandemutande failed to file its claim. Justice Ziyambi later withdrew due to other commitments.

In 2023, Powertel sought the appointment of a new arbitrator through the Commercial Arbitration Centre, which led to the appointment of Whatman. Dandemutande challenged the appointment, citing alleged violations of clause 27 of their agreement. Whatman upheld the objection, and the arbitration proceedings were terminated by consent.

Powertel then approached the High Court, arguing that the parties' failure to reach a consensus on an arbitrator necessitated judicial intervention under Article 11(4) of the Arbitration Act. Dandemutande countered that the claim had prescribed under the Prescription Act, as more than three years had elapsed since the dispute arose.

Justice Maxwell Takuva dismissed Dandemutande's preliminary objections, noting that the court was not seized with the underlying debt claim but with the specific matter of appointing an arbitrator. He said the court retains discretion to appoint a qualified, impartial, and independent arbitrator, and that the mention of the Commercial Arbitration Centre in Powertel's application was a recommendation rather than a directive.

"For a three-panel arbitration tribunal to ensue, both parties should co-operate in appointing the first two arbitrators. If they fail to agree on a third arbitrator, the chairman of the Commercial Arbitration Centre may make the appointment," Justice Takuva explained.

The court has now ordered the chairman of the Commercial Arbitration Centre in Harare to appoint a suitable arbitrator to preside over the dispute, paving the way for the arbitration process to move forward.

Source - Newsday
More on: #Court, #Dande, #Powertel

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa urges ZDF to confront emerging security threats

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers to get salary hike, improved welfare

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Passports outreach for Zimbabweans living in SA

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Jilted lover rapes lover's Grade 5 daughter twice

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe banks show strong capital buffers

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Roadblocks do not prevent accidents; they annoy motorists

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia unite to close energy gap

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Villagers protest secretive timber tender in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

'David Coltart targeting black administrators'

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zimbabwe criticised over neglect of war veterans

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

'King' demands repatriation of Cecil John Rhodes' remains

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

UN calls on Zimbabwe to curb illicit financial flows

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

How can Mnangagwa preach selflessness when his regime is master of self-interest and plunder?

14 hrs ago | 330 Views

Defend the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Will of the People

14 hrs ago | 156 Views

Gayton McKenzie's controversy forces us to ask: Who decides who is Black?

14 hrs ago | 349 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket Must Stop Using the Racism Card to Silence Criticism

14 hrs ago | 273 Views

History will judge us by our social media timelines

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

How to build a safety net fund without feeling overwhelmed

14 hrs ago | 134 Views

Chiwenga accused of adulterous affair by ex-maid

15 hrs ago | 1875 Views

Zimbabwe prioritises debt clearance

16 hrs ago | 99 Views

2 dead, 2 injured in fiery Plumtree road crash

16 hrs ago | 363 Views

SA unperturbed by US visa policies affecting Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 397 Views

Africa's broken IP system threatens innovation, growth

16 hrs ago | 61 Views

Wife reports hubby for illegal gun possession

16 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe continues to bid for non-permanent seat on UN Council

16 hrs ago | 104 Views

Madagascar shows how a mature leadership handles a SADC Chairmanship

17 hrs ago | 397 Views

Jabulani Khumalo banks on captured ConCourt to unseat Zuma

19 hrs ago | 338 Views

Mnangagwa promises better salaries for the military

19 hrs ago | 471 Views

Motsepe's company faces R3.4 billion lawsuit

20 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket hits back at Coltart over racism claims

21 hrs ago | 694 Views

Vote of no confidence moved on Bosso Chairman

21 hrs ago | 326 Views

UZ lecturers withdraw application to stop graduation ceremony

22 hrs ago | 476 Views

Water supply disrupted in Gweru due to burst pipe

22 hrs ago | 75 Views

Sexual harassment case takes another twist

22 hrs ago | 478 Views

Bulawayo hit by juvenile mothers, women drug cartels overload

23 hrs ago | 515 Views

ANC partner DA calls for scrapping of Black Economic Empowerment

23 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa summons Governors over US$3 million drug-addicts headquarters

24 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Zimbabwe to unveil de-dollarization roadmap in November

12 Aug 2025 at 11:01hrs | 304 Views

CAF approves National Sports Stadium for category two matches

12 Aug 2025 at 09:46hrs | 339 Views

DA/ANC-led Ethics Committee refuses to probe kaffir tweets

12 Aug 2025 at 09:32hrs | 242 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity to build modern Zimbabwe

12 Aug 2025 at 09:23hrs | 184 Views

Woman killed after rejecting romantic advances

12 Aug 2025 at 08:45hrs | 551 Views

ZETDC announces unplanned power outage

12 Aug 2025 at 08:45hrs | 413 Views

Zimbabwe conducts digital currency survey

12 Aug 2025 at 08:41hrs | 193 Views

Tombstone unveiling sparks debate

12 Aug 2025 at 08:37hrs | 781 Views

R150,000 reward for fugitive linked to murder of 2 SAPS members

12 Aug 2025 at 08:34hrs | 346 Views

NSS clearance delay persists

12 Aug 2025 at 08:33hrs | 124 Views

Zimbabwe hits US$44,9bn in digital transactions

12 Aug 2025 at 08:32hrs | 175 Views

Man kills son for failing police recruitment

12 Aug 2025 at 08:25hrs | 500 Views