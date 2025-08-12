Latest News Editor's Choice


'King' demands repatriation of Cecil John Rhodes' remains

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Self-styled King Munhumutapa, born Timothy Chiminya, has written to King Charles of England, demanding the removal of Cecil John Rhodes' remains from Matobo National Park in Matabeleland South. The letter, dated June 13, 2025, was addressed to the British Embassy in Harare and copied to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, several government ministers, and the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.

In the correspondence, Chiminya called on the UK monarch to repatriate Rhodes and John Wilson's remains within three weeks, while simultaneously demanding the return of the heads of fallen Zimbabwean war heroes and heroines allegedly taken to the United Kingdom.

"We want them back to Zimbabwe for proper burial in their land. This act was done in our absence by our ancestors, so now let us give Caesar what belongs to Caesar and God what belongs to God," the letter stated.

The demand, however, has been met with strong criticism from other traditional leaders. King Mambo Mike Moyo, recognised as Zimbabwe's national king, dismissed Chiminya's claims, calling him an "attention seeker" and asserting his own legitimacy.

"There is only one national King in Zimbabwe, that is, me. I was crowned on September 7, 2019, with 121 chiefs in attendance. Anyone who claims the kingship after that date is fake," Moyo said. He did, however, agree that Rhodes' remains should be removed from Matobo.

Similarly, King Bulelani Khumalo of the Ndebele Kingdom downplayed Chiminya's demands, describing them as unnecessary publicity.

"We are on a reconciliatory path and are not fighting over someone who died more than a century ago. Rhodes' remains are not causing any problems in Matabeleland," said Bornman Khumalo, spokesperson for the Ndebele King.

Cecil John Rhodes, a British imperialist, businessman, and politician, died in 1902 at age 48 and was buried atop a granite hill in Matobo National Park at his own request. While historically regarded as a philanthropist, Rhodes remains one of the most divisive figures in colonial African history due to his central role in territorial expansion and exploitation across Southern Africa.

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions over colonial legacies in Zimbabwe and the competing claims of traditional leaders over authority and heritage issues.

Source - Southern Eye

