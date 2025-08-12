Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe criticised over neglect of war veterans

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Sibangilizwe Nkomo-led opposition Zapu has criticised the government for failing to adequately care for veterans of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle, saying many have yet to benefit from the sacrifices made during the fight for independence.

Sibangilizwe, son of the late nationalist leader Joshua Nkomo, expressed concern that the ideals fought for by the country's heroes remain largely unfulfilled, even 45 years after independence.

Speaking ahead of Heroes Day commemorations on Monday, Zapu Secretary for Political Education, Mncedisi Mavuso Tshabalala, lamented that the "real freedom" envisioned during the liberation struggle remains a distant dream.

"Forty-five years after our hard-won independence from colonialism, calls for freedom still echo across Zimbabwe. The gap between what our freedom fighters fought for and our present realities continues to widen. Even veterans of the liberation struggle have not tasted real freedom in our troubled nation," Tshabalala said.

He also criticised the continued use of repressive laws inherited from the Rhodesian era and the State's control over natural resources, arguing that these measures serve more to consolidate power than to advance national development.

Tshabalala paid tribute to fallen and living heroes, including non-combatants who supported the liberation effort by providing intelligence, shelter, and sustenance to freedom fighters.

"Your courage and determination paved the way for our belief in freedom and demand for our rights. You unshackled us from colonial bondage and taught us to insist on our human dignity," he said.

Zapu urged communities to honour their local heroes by documenting their contributions and advocating for the state to recognise their bravery, including through the naming of roads and public amenities.

"The heroism of all freedom fighters, both at provincial and national levels, must be acknowledged. Their contributions were not in vain, for what we call Zimbabwe today is the sum of every small step taken in the quest for freedom," Tshabalala said.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to promoting awareness of liberation history and ensuring that veterans and unsung heroes receive due recognition for their patriotism and sacrifices.

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #Zapu, #Nkomo, #Liberation

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa urges ZDF to confront emerging security threats

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers to get salary hike, improved welfare

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Passports outreach for Zimbabweans living in SA

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Jilted lover rapes lover's Grade 5 daughter twice

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe banks show strong capital buffers

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Roadblocks do not prevent accidents; they annoy motorists

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia unite to close energy gap

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Villagers protest secretive timber tender in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

'David Coltart targeting black administrators'

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

'King' demands repatriation of Cecil John Rhodes' remains

3 hrs ago | 211 Views

UN calls on Zimbabwe to curb illicit financial flows

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe internet suppliers take dispute to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

How can Mnangagwa preach selflessness when his regime is master of self-interest and plunder?

14 hrs ago | 336 Views

Defend the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Will of the People

14 hrs ago | 156 Views

Gayton McKenzie's controversy forces us to ask: Who decides who is Black?

14 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket Must Stop Using the Racism Card to Silence Criticism

15 hrs ago | 275 Views

History will judge us by our social media timelines

15 hrs ago | 108 Views

How to build a safety net fund without feeling overwhelmed

15 hrs ago | 135 Views

Chiwenga accused of adulterous affair by ex-maid

16 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Zimbabwe prioritises debt clearance

16 hrs ago | 99 Views

2 dead, 2 injured in fiery Plumtree road crash

16 hrs ago | 370 Views

SA unperturbed by US visa policies affecting Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 406 Views

Africa's broken IP system threatens innovation, growth

16 hrs ago | 61 Views

Wife reports hubby for illegal gun possession

16 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zimbabwe continues to bid for non-permanent seat on UN Council

16 hrs ago | 105 Views

Madagascar shows how a mature leadership handles a SADC Chairmanship

17 hrs ago | 399 Views

Jabulani Khumalo banks on captured ConCourt to unseat Zuma

19 hrs ago | 342 Views

Mnangagwa promises better salaries for the military

20 hrs ago | 472 Views

Motsepe's company faces R3.4 billion lawsuit

20 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket hits back at Coltart over racism claims

21 hrs ago | 701 Views

Vote of no confidence moved on Bosso Chairman

21 hrs ago | 326 Views

UZ lecturers withdraw application to stop graduation ceremony

22 hrs ago | 476 Views

Water supply disrupted in Gweru due to burst pipe

22 hrs ago | 75 Views

Sexual harassment case takes another twist

22 hrs ago | 478 Views

Bulawayo hit by juvenile mothers, women drug cartels overload

23 hrs ago | 516 Views

ANC partner DA calls for scrapping of Black Economic Empowerment

23 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa summons Governors over US$3 million drug-addicts headquarters

12 Aug 2025 at 11:24hrs | 1384 Views

Zimbabwe to unveil de-dollarization roadmap in November

12 Aug 2025 at 11:01hrs | 305 Views

CAF approves National Sports Stadium for category two matches

12 Aug 2025 at 09:46hrs | 342 Views

DA/ANC-led Ethics Committee refuses to probe kaffir tweets

12 Aug 2025 at 09:32hrs | 242 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity to build modern Zimbabwe

12 Aug 2025 at 09:23hrs | 184 Views

Woman killed after rejecting romantic advances

12 Aug 2025 at 08:45hrs | 552 Views

ZETDC announces unplanned power outage

12 Aug 2025 at 08:45hrs | 414 Views

Zimbabwe conducts digital currency survey

12 Aug 2025 at 08:41hrs | 194 Views

Tombstone unveiling sparks debate

12 Aug 2025 at 08:37hrs | 782 Views

R150,000 reward for fugitive linked to murder of 2 SAPS members

12 Aug 2025 at 08:34hrs | 346 Views

NSS clearance delay persists

12 Aug 2025 at 08:33hrs | 125 Views

Zimbabwe hits US$44,9bn in digital transactions

12 Aug 2025 at 08:32hrs | 175 Views

Man kills son for failing police recruitment

12 Aug 2025 at 08:25hrs | 501 Views