Zimbabwe criticised over neglect of war veterans

The Sibangilizwe Nkomo-led opposition Zapu has criticised the government for failing to adequately care for veterans of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle, saying many have yet to benefit from the sacrifices made during the fight for independence.Sibangilizwe, son of the late nationalist leader Joshua Nkomo, expressed concern that the ideals fought for by the country's heroes remain largely unfulfilled, even 45 years after independence.Speaking ahead of Heroes Day commemorations on Monday, Zapu Secretary for Political Education, Mncedisi Mavuso Tshabalala, lamented that the "real freedom" envisioned during the liberation struggle remains a distant dream."Forty-five years after our hard-won independence from colonialism, calls for freedom still echo across Zimbabwe. The gap between what our freedom fighters fought for and our present realities continues to widen. Even veterans of the liberation struggle have not tasted real freedom in our troubled nation," Tshabalala said.He also criticised the continued use of repressive laws inherited from the Rhodesian era and the State's control over natural resources, arguing that these measures serve more to consolidate power than to advance national development.Tshabalala paid tribute to fallen and living heroes, including non-combatants who supported the liberation effort by providing intelligence, shelter, and sustenance to freedom fighters."Your courage and determination paved the way for our belief in freedom and demand for our rights. You unshackled us from colonial bondage and taught us to insist on our human dignity," he said.Zapu urged communities to honour their local heroes by documenting their contributions and advocating for the state to recognise their bravery, including through the naming of roads and public amenities."The heroism of all freedom fighters, both at provincial and national levels, must be acknowledged. Their contributions were not in vain, for what we call Zimbabwe today is the sum of every small step taken in the quest for freedom," Tshabalala said.The party reaffirmed its commitment to promoting awareness of liberation history and ensuring that veterans and unsung heroes receive due recognition for their patriotism and sacrifices.