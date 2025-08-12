Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'David Coltart targeting black administrators'

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has accused former Sports Minister David Coltart of targeting its black administrators with "baseless accusations" in a sharp rebuttal to his criticism of the board following the national team's humiliating Test series defeat to New Zealand.

The Chevrons' recent two-match series ended on Saturday with a 2–0 whitewash, culminating in an innings and 359-run loss at Queens Sports Club - Zimbabwe's heaviest defeat in Test cricket history. The team failed to score more than 200 runs in any of their four innings.

Reacting to the performance on social media platform X, Coltart wrote:

"As a Zimbabwean patriot, I am finding the current state of Zimbabwe cricket deeply distressing. To see our national team being decimated by New Zealand stirs deep emotions within me. Our players are utterly disheartened. We are so much better than this. We need a complete rethink."

ZC fired back yesterday, accusing Coltart of crossing the line. In a strongly worded statement, the board claimed his comments were a "thinly-veiled attempt to sow divisions" and "undermine the progress ZC has made" since independence.

"While selection is inherently subjective and globally sparks healthy debate among cricket fans, that is normal and part of the game. However, Coltart's persistent claims of nonexistent racist policies are both dangerous and deplorable," the statement read.

The board insisted it had fully complied with the ICC Anti-Discrimination Code and had worked to make national teams representative of Zimbabwe's demographics.

"Without proof, his accusations amount to bar talk - empty noise unworthy of serious consideration, but too dangerous to ignore, given his political standing and influence," ZC said.

It also accused Coltart of politicising the sport during his tenure as Education and Sport Minister, citing his support for the black armband protest by Andy Flower and Henry Olonga during the 2003 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. ZC said the protest triggered England's refusal to travel to Harare for their scheduled match, resulting in a 23-year freeze in bilateral cricket relations between the two countries — a rift only healed in May 2024 with a one-off Test at Trent Bridge.

The ZC statement drew criticism from some quarters, with commentators accusing the board of deflecting from the substance of Coltart's concerns about Zimbabwe's cricketing decline.

Source - Newsday
More on: #Coltart, #Cricket

Comments


Must Read

Joel Luphahla eyes Caf Champions League group stages

19 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa urges ZDF to confront emerging security threats

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers to get salary hike, improved welfare

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Passports outreach for Zimbabweans living in SA

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Jilted lover rapes lover's Grade 5 daughter twice

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe banks show strong capital buffers

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Roadblocks do not prevent accidents; they annoy motorists

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia unite to close energy gap

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Villagers protest secretive timber tender in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe criticised over neglect of war veterans

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

'King' demands repatriation of Cecil John Rhodes' remains

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

UN calls on Zimbabwe to curb illicit financial flows

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe internet suppliers take dispute to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

How can Mnangagwa preach selflessness when his regime is master of self-interest and plunder?

15 hrs ago | 343 Views

Defend the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Will of the People

15 hrs ago | 156 Views

Gayton McKenzie's controversy forces us to ask: Who decides who is Black?

15 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket Must Stop Using the Racism Card to Silence Criticism

15 hrs ago | 276 Views

History will judge us by our social media timelines

15 hrs ago | 111 Views

How to build a safety net fund without feeling overwhelmed

15 hrs ago | 141 Views

Chiwenga accused of adulterous affair by ex-maid

16 hrs ago | 1986 Views

Zimbabwe prioritises debt clearance

16 hrs ago | 104 Views

2 dead, 2 injured in fiery Plumtree road crash

16 hrs ago | 392 Views

SA unperturbed by US visa policies affecting Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 416 Views

Africa's broken IP system threatens innovation, growth

16 hrs ago | 61 Views

Wife reports hubby for illegal gun possession

17 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zimbabwe continues to bid for non-permanent seat on UN Council

17 hrs ago | 109 Views

Madagascar shows how a mature leadership handles a SADC Chairmanship

18 hrs ago | 406 Views

Jabulani Khumalo banks on captured ConCourt to unseat Zuma

20 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mnangagwa promises better salaries for the military

20 hrs ago | 477 Views

Motsepe's company faces R3.4 billion lawsuit

20 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket hits back at Coltart over racism claims

21 hrs ago | 714 Views

Vote of no confidence moved on Bosso Chairman

22 hrs ago | 330 Views

UZ lecturers withdraw application to stop graduation ceremony

22 hrs ago | 483 Views

Water supply disrupted in Gweru due to burst pipe

22 hrs ago | 76 Views

Sexual harassment case takes another twist

23 hrs ago | 484 Views

Bulawayo hit by juvenile mothers, women drug cartels overload

24 hrs ago | 517 Views

ANC partner DA calls for scrapping of Black Economic Empowerment

24 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa summons Governors over US$3 million drug-addicts headquarters

12 Aug 2025 at 11:24hrs | 1409 Views

Zimbabwe to unveil de-dollarization roadmap in November

12 Aug 2025 at 11:01hrs | 306 Views

CAF approves National Sports Stadium for category two matches

12 Aug 2025 at 09:46hrs | 347 Views

DA/ANC-led Ethics Committee refuses to probe kaffir tweets

12 Aug 2025 at 09:32hrs | 242 Views

Mnangagwa calls for unity to build modern Zimbabwe

12 Aug 2025 at 09:23hrs | 185 Views

Woman killed after rejecting romantic advances

12 Aug 2025 at 08:45hrs | 555 Views

ZETDC announces unplanned power outage

12 Aug 2025 at 08:45hrs | 418 Views

Zimbabwe conducts digital currency survey

12 Aug 2025 at 08:41hrs | 197 Views

Tombstone unveiling sparks debate

12 Aug 2025 at 08:37hrs | 788 Views

R150,000 reward for fugitive linked to murder of 2 SAPS members

12 Aug 2025 at 08:34hrs | 349 Views

NSS clearance delay persists

12 Aug 2025 at 08:33hrs | 129 Views

Zimbabwe hits US$44,9bn in digital transactions

12 Aug 2025 at 08:32hrs | 177 Views