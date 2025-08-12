Villagers protest secretive timber tender in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Villagers and local leaders in the Mabale area of Hwange District have voiced outrage over what they describe as a secretive timber harvesting tender awarded to Teak Baron (Pvt) Ltd by the Hwange Rural District Council (RDC).The company, reportedly owned by businessman Amos Mudoda, was allegedly granted rights to log in the area without prior community consultation — a move that has drawn sharp criticism from residents who say the deal threatens their long-term development plans.Hwange East MP Joseph Bonda, speaking on behalf of the villagers, said the logging was taking place along the proposed route for the Gwayi-Shangani Dam water pipeline, an area locals had earmarked for eco-tourism, tree housing, and other projects."The challenge we are having is that people were not consulted. They are just told this is a government programme and that they are powerless to challenge it," Bonda said.He added that once the Gwayi-Shangani Dam is complete, the community hopes to shift from subsistence farming to tourism-based initiatives, but those plans depend on preserving the existing forests."Our plan is based on those trees, and somebody is harvesting from our community. We have tried to stop him, but traditional leaders tell people they can't do anything as long as the government has granted permission. Hwange RDC officials are telling people the same," Bonda said, noting that villagers stood to gain only US$35 from the trees they have protected for generations.Bonda further revealed that the Forestry Commission of Zimbabwe had arrested Mudoda for allegedly cutting timber in its protected forestry area and had confiscated his company's equipment.Forestry Commission spokesperson Violet Makoto confirmed the enforcement action, saying that while the company had been awarded a tender, it had failed to follow proper procedures."We only harvest selected trees in the communities, and they are supposed to sign an inventory in that regard. These procedures were not followed," Makoto said.Efforts to obtain comment from Hwange RDC chief executive Phindile Ncube, council chairperson Pascar Mpofu, and Environmental Management Agency Matabeleland North provincial manager Chipo Mpofu Zuze were unsuccessful.The controversy has intensified calls for greater transparency and community involvement in resource management deals affecting rural Zimbabwe.