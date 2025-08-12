Zimbabwe, Zambia unite to close energy gap

News / National

by Staff reporter

Leading corporates and energy sector stakeholders from Zimbabwe and Zambia met in Harare this week for the Energy Forum for Africa (EFA) networking event, aimed at fostering cross-border partnerships to tackle southern Africa's electricity challenges.The high-level gathering brought together government officials, private sector executives, energy consultants, financiers, and independent power producers to explore collaborative strategies for sustainable energy development in the region. The meeting, organised by Zambian engineer Hope Chanda, served as a precursor to the main EFA conference scheduled for Lusaka next month.Discussions centred on strengthening synergies between independent power producers, government agencies, financial institutions, and technical consultants.Director of Policy and Planning in Zimbabwe's Ministry of Energy and Power Development, Benson Munyaradzi, said the country was working closely with financiers, developers, and technology innovators to deliver projects ranging from large-scale solar farms to mini-grid expansions."We have recently developed the National Energy Compact, a strategic roadmap designed to ensure affordable, reliable, and sustainable electricity for all citizens by 2030," Munyaradzi said. "Some of the compact targets are to electrify 3,1 million households and achieve 70% clean energy access, thereby reducing dependence on traditional fuels like firewood."He added that the initiative supports Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 and the continental Mission 300 objective, launched in January 2025 in Dar es Salaam, which aims to expand electricity access across Africa by 2030.The forum also featured a partnership announcement between EFA and Absolom and Shepherd Attorneys, underscoring the importance of legal and strategic alliances in unlocking the sector's potential.Managing Partner Shepherd Machigere stressed the need for cross-sector collaboration to address Africa's energy deficit.Event organiser Hope Chanda said the cooperation displayed during the meeting reinforced optimism about the future of the region's energy sector."The collaboration and enthusiasm we have witnessed today reaffirm that we are on the right path," Chanda said. "Our goal is to create a sustainable energy future for Africa, one where we can all share resources, expertise, and investments to overcome the challenges that hinder growth."The Harare meeting was hailed as a significant step towards developing a more integrated and sustainable regional energy network.