Chief Mugabe faces backlash over school fee collection scheme

by Staff reporter

Chief Mugabe, born Matubede Mudavanhu, has stirred controversy after authorizing village heads in his jurisdiction to collect outstanding school fees, offering a 10 percent commission on each collection. The move has raised questions about the legality of the arrangement and the potential for abuse of power.According to several village heads, known locally as Pfigamwedzi, the decision was announced during a meeting with Chief Mugabe. The chief confirmed the initiative, saying it was aimed at helping schools recover thousands of dollars in unpaid fees, some dating back a decade."We had a meeting with the school administration and the school development committees, and we agreed that village heads should intervene to help schools recover their dues. We have discovered that some learners are already in secondary school or have completed secondary school, but they did not pay fees in primary school. We cannot allow this situation to continue; we have to step in," Chief Mugabe said.One village head explained that parents often transfer their children without notifying the school when fees become unaffordable, leaving outstanding balances. "It's true, we were asked to collect fees, and we have noted that some people transfer their children when they see that their bills have become unbearable for them. We have to intervene for schools to get their money," the official said.However, Masvingo Provincial Education Director Shylatte Mhike has raised concerns about the arrangement, questioning its legality and how schools will account for the 10 percent commission. "I am not aware of such an arrangement, and I will enquire from the District Schools Inspector. That arrangement is illegal, and I don't know how the schools will acquit the money," Mhike said.This is not the first time Chief Mugabe has attracted attention for controversial decisions. He recently requested powers to prosecute serious criminal cases, including murder and rape, prompting debate over the role of traditional leaders in the justice system.Critics of the new school fee collection scheme have voiced concerns over potential abuse of authority and exploitation of villagers. It remains unclear how schools will handle the 10 percent commission and whether the initiative will succeed in recovering long-outstanding fees.