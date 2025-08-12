Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Elderly man axed after rejecting sex demand

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
An 85-year-old caretaker in Kensington sustained serious injuries after being attacked with an axe by a woman who allegedly demanded sex, police confirmed.

The incident occurred around 5 PM on August 10 when the woman, known to the victim, entered his room and made the sexual demand. Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the elderly man refused, prompting the suspect to grab an axe from the room and strike him on the right side of the neck.

"The complainant sustained a deep cut and reported the matter to the police. An ambulance ferried him to hospital for treatment," Inspector Msebele said.

Police have appealed for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect, urging the public to resolve disputes peacefully.

The attack in Kensington follows another violent incident in Kwekwe, where police arrested Thembinkosi Ndlovu, 22, and Nkosinomusa Moyo, 24, for allegedly murdering a 40-year-old woman at a bar after she rejected one of their romantic advances.

According to police reports, the Kwekwe attack occurred on August 10 at Mutegude Shops, Redcliff. The victim, Rosemary Diana, was reportedly assaulted after turning down Moyo's advances. Ndlovu allegedly struck her multiple times with a cooking stick, while Moyo is accused of stabbing her in the back with a knife, resulting in her death at the scene.

These incidents have raised concerns about public safety and the need for heightened vigilance in the communities.

Source - Zimlive
