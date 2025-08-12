Ministry steps up unannounced business inspections

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce has announced that more impromptu inspections will be carried out to ensure businesses comply with legal and regulatory standards.In an interview, Communications and Advocacy Deputy Director Coline Dzavakwa said the unannounced inspections form part of a broader crackdown on smuggling and other unfair business practices."To date, a cumulative total of 3 779 businesses have been inspected, 419 prosecutions finalised, 402 compliance notices issued, and 4 816 goods seized," Dzavakwa said.He emphasised that the inspections aim to protect consumers and maintain a fair trading environment, targeting practices such as selling counterfeit products, underweight goods, multi-tier pricing, and poor labelling."The Ministry is enforcing the Consumer Protection Act (2019), which safeguards consumers' rights and ensures businesses adhere to fair and ethical business practices," Dzavakwa added. "Those found guilty face legal action, and some have already been taken to court."The inspections are part of measures implemented under the Zimbabwe Industrial Reconstruction and Growth Plan (ZIRGP), which runs from October 2024 to December 2025. The ZIRGP is a transitional plan bridging the Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy 1 (ZNIDP1), which ended in 2023, and the upcoming ZNIDP2 (2026–2030).Dzavakwa urged consumers who feel short-changed to report cases via the Consumer Protection Commission hotline at 0719768856 or the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe at 0776372295."The Ministry, in collaboration with other government agencies, continues to take significant steps to combat business malpractice, ensuring a thriving and well-regulated business sector," he said.