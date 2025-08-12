Harare working to clear payroll backlogs

News / National

by Staff reporter

The City of Harare has confirmed that it has completed its June payroll and is in the process of finalizing July payments in both Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) and United States dollars.Speaking at the City of Harare Employee Wellness and FunFair last week, Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume said the city remains current on its US dollar payroll obligations but acknowledged delays in disbursing the ZiG component."Our salaries are pegged in US dollars and paid at the prevailing rate. We also have a component that is paid in ZiG," Mafume said. "Sometimes we lag behind with the ZiG and sometimes with the US. We are aware that we are current in terms of US dollar payments, but we are lagging behind on ZiG. We are just finishing the June payroll and are working on the July payroll to ensure all staff are paid in both currencies."The mayor's remarks come amid calls from municipal workers for improved salary disbursement, particularly in light of allocations toward service delivery. A municipal workers' union representative at the wellness and funfair said employees are hopeful for changes in the timing and structure of payments."From the meetings we hold as Central Works Council, we have been told that most of the money is channeled towards service delivery. We are therefore expecting a change in the payment of our salaries," the union representative said.Mayor Mafume reassured staff that the city is working to ensure timely payments while maintaining essential service delivery, stressing that both US dollar and ZiG payroll components will be addressed in the coming weeks.