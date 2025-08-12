Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare partners Ministry of Health

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
The Ministry of Health and Child Care and the City of Harare's Health Department have partnered to integrate mental health screening and counselling into primary health care services, a move aimed at improving employee wellness and reducing stigma in communities and workplaces.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora highlighted the initiative in a speech read on his behalf by the ministry's Chief Director of Policy, Planning, Health Informatics Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Stephen Banda, during the City of Harare Employee Wellness and Fun Fair at Rowan Martin today.

"Substance abuse, particularly among working adults, is a growing concern. In collaboration with the City Health Department, we are scaling up rehabilitation services, workplace wellness programmes and peer support initiatives to help employees facing these challenges regain their health and dignity," Dr Banda said.

He added that the wellness fair was "more than a social gathering; it is an investment in the health of our workforce and, by extension, the productivity and resilience of our city." Dr Banda stressed that the partnership between the ministry, the City Health Department, and the people they serve is key to building "a culture of prevention, care and support that allows every employee to thrive."

Speaking on behalf of Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Senator Charles Tawengwa, Mrs Margaret Nyakujara said the city's masterplan for 2025 to 2045 envisions Harare as a livable, sustainable, and responsive urban centre for future generations. She emphasized that even the most well-crafted plans require skilled, healthy, and motivated employees to bring them to life.

Senator Tawengwa highlighted the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease, noting that they not only affect individuals but also threaten workforce productivity and service delivery. "When the health of our staff is compromised, the ripple effects are felt throughout the city, undermining service delivery and affecting the well-being of more than two million residents," he said.

He called for a unified approach among all stakeholders to design and implement wellness programmes tailored to Harare's unique health challenges, ensuring that improved staff health translates into tangible benefits for citizens.

Source - The Herald

