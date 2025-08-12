Latest News Editor's Choice


Silibaziso Mlotshwa to become one of the few female chiefs

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A historic installation ceremony is scheduled for Friday as Silibaziso Mlotshwa, daughter of the late Chief Mvuthu Nyangayezizwe Mlotshwa, prepares to assume the chieftaincy, bringing an end to a decade-long succession dispute.

The chieftaincy has remained unresolved since Chief Mvuthu's passing in 2014, with Headman Bishop Matata Sibanda serving as acting chief during the protracted dispute. The late chief's family had initially nominated his brother, Sanders Mlotshwa, as successor in December 2014. However, Silibaziso contested the decision in court, asserting her right as the rightful heir.

Paulos Ntini, Prosecutor General at the Mvuthu monarchy, confirmed that preparations for the installation are progressing smoothly. "Preparations are going on well. So far, the road has been graveled to the homestead, and on Thursday, all the village heads, including myself, will be collecting gifts from the villagers for the ceremony," he said.

Chief Mvuthu was a respected traditional leader in Matabeleland North, known for his chairmanship of the Hwange Community Share Ownership Scheme. Prior to assuming the chieftaincy, he retired from Hwange Colliery Company in 2008.

The upcoming ceremony marks a significant moment for the Mlotshwa family and the local community, as Silibaziso becomes one of the few female chiefs in the region, symbolizing both continuity and progress in traditional leadership.

Source - VicFallsLive
