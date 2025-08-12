Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Palestinian Ambassador HE Dr Tamer Almassri denounces Israel's assassination of journalists as war crimes

by HMedia - Haitengeswinyika Taskforce
50 mins ago | Views
HARARE - The Palestinian Ambassador to the Great Republic of Zimbabwe, HE Dr Tamer Almassri, recently issued a sharp condemnation of Israel's assassination of Palestinian journalists Anas Al-Sharif and Mohammed Qurayqa, along with other members of the press, describing the killings as a calculated component of a wider military strategy aimed at erasing witnesses and suppressing evidence of atrocities in Gaza.

Dr Almassri said the targeting of journalists constitutes a war crime under international law, drawing parallels to the darkest crimes of the 20th century when totalitarian regimes, including Nazi Germany, sought to destroy those who could testify to their crimes before executing mass killings and forced displacements. He accused Israel of operating under the same logic — driven by racial hatred, armed with unrestrained military force, and acting with complete disregard for the Geneva Conventions and the Rome Statute.

"These are not random acts of war; they are deliberate strikes against the eyes and ears of the world," Dr Almassri stated, warning that Israel's actions have stripped it of any remaining moral or legal legitimacy. "The world will not forgive, history will not forget, and justice will not be denied. Israel will pay the price for its crimes, just as other regimes that thought themselves above the law ultimately did."

The Ambassador's remarks follow his earlier condemnation on June 13, 2025, of Israel's complete shutdown of internet and landline services across Gaza, which he described as a deliberate and dangerous escalation to isolate the population. At the time, he demanded urgent intervention from the United Nations and the international community to restore communications and end what he termed Israel's brutal campaign of oppression. According to Gaza's Health Ministry, as of June 12, 2025, approximately 55,104 Palestinians had been killed and 127,394 wounded, with women and children constituting about 70 percent of the casualties.

Dr Almassri has also maintained close diplomatic engagements in the Great Republic of Zimbabwe, including a courtesy call on July 15, 2025, to Vice President KCD Mohadi at Munhumutapa Offices in Harare, where bilateral matters were discussed. His past engagements include expressing gratitude on January 29, 2024, for the continuous support Palestine receives from ZANU PF and the Great Republic of Zimbabwe, as well as participation in the November 30, 2023 International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People hosted in partnership with the Women Writers Support Network–Africa. The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is observed annually on November 29 under the auspices of the United Nations to draw attention to the ongoing dispossession and oppression of the Palestinian people. At the 2023 event in Harare, ZANU PF Secretary for External Affairs Simbarashe Mumbengegwi condemned the killings in Palestine.

In June 2023, Dr Almassri met with First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa to discuss cooperation between the Palestinian International Cooperation Agency and the Angel of Hope Foundation. In October 2022, he delivered a solidarity message at the SADC Anti-Sanctions Day in Mutoko, linking the struggles against sanctions and occupation.

Calling for urgent intervention, Dr Almassri appealed to the international community, especially those nations funding Israel's war machine, to cease enabling genocide in Gaza and instead uphold the legal obligations under the United Nations Charter and international humanitarian law. He urged that Israeli leaders be brought before the International Criminal Court to answer for what he described as a systematic campaign of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

