Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man remanded over alleged rape of sleeping woman

by Edson Mapani
54 mins ago | Views
A 32-year-old man from Masenda Central village, under Chief Masendu in Madhlambuzi, has appeared before Plumtree magistrate Josha Nembaware facing charges of rape. He was remanded in custody until 13 August.

According to court proceedings, the alleged incident occurred on 7 August. The accused is said to have entered the complainant's homestead barefoot after removing his shoes outside. He allegedly forced entry into a hut where the complainant was sleeping, alongside three juvenile girls.

Inside, he reportedly approached the complainant and is accused of committing a sexual assault. The complainant awoke and raised the alarm, prompting her parents to rush to the scene. The accused had fled by then, leaving behind a pair of tennis shoes and a speaker box outside the hut.

Later that morning, community members tracked footprints believed to be the accused's, leading to his location near his residence. Upon questioning, he allegedly admitted to entering the complainant's hut and confirmed ownership of the items left behind. A police report was subsequently filed, resulting in his arrest.

The case continues.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Cyberbullying Case Pits Prophet Java Against Dancehall Star Malloti

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Indigenous Churches Pledge Support in Combating Road Carnage, Child Marriages, and Drug Abuse

36 mins ago | 6 Views

Round nut dispute lands Plumtree man in court

45 mins ago | 10 Views

The rise of short-term loans in the UK

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Palestinian Ambassador HE Dr Tamer Almassri denounces Israel's assassination of journalists as war crimes

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Tendai Ruben Mbofana is Confusing a Mirror For a Weapon

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

The Silent Killer in Zimbabwe's Medicine Cabinet

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

How our love for violent entertainment is breeding a violent Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

If Lord Mayor David Coltart dies, will his remains be sent to the UK for burial?

6 hrs ago | 351 Views

How forex brokers make money - and what that means for your trades

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

The hidden costs of commodities trading without proper education

6 hrs ago | 37 Views

Silibaziso Mlotshwa to become one of the few female chiefs

11 hrs ago | 473 Views

Government debt cripples Masvingo City

11 hrs ago | 142 Views

Harare partners Ministry of Health

12 hrs ago | 73 Views

Harare working to clear payroll backlogs

12 hrs ago | 135 Views

Ministry steps up unannounced business inspections

12 hrs ago | 265 Views

Elderly man axed after rejecting sex demand

12 hrs ago | 714 Views

Chief Mugabe faces backlash over school fee collection scheme

12 hrs ago | 306 Views

Khune enjoys scenic Zimbabwe escape with wife

12 hrs ago | 266 Views

2030: Zimbabwe will be using domestic currency

12 hrs ago | 266 Views

'Bosso drift into chaos'

12 hrs ago | 195 Views

Community pushes for official recognition of Tji Zhawunda

12 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zera announces drop in LPG prices

12 hrs ago | 127 Views

Joel Luphahla eyes Caf Champions League group stages

13 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa urges ZDF to confront emerging security threats

15 hrs ago | 428 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers to get salary hike, improved welfare

15 hrs ago | 517 Views

Passports outreach for Zimbabweans living in SA

15 hrs ago | 378 Views

Jilted lover rapes lover's Grade 5 daughter twice

15 hrs ago | 300 Views

Zimbabwe banks show strong capital buffers

15 hrs ago | 176 Views

Roadblocks do not prevent accidents; they annoy motorists

15 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia unite to close energy gap

15 hrs ago | 118 Views

Villagers protest secretive timber tender in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 150 Views

'David Coltart targeting black administrators'

16 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe criticised over neglect of war veterans

16 hrs ago | 105 Views

'King' demands repatriation of Cecil John Rhodes' remains

16 hrs ago | 540 Views

UN calls on Zimbabwe to curb illicit financial flows

16 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe internet suppliers take dispute to the High Court

16 hrs ago | 142 Views

How can Mnangagwa preach selflessness when his regime is master of self-interest and plunder?

12 Aug 2025 at 21:24hrs | 418 Views

Defend the Constitution of Zimbabwe and the Will of the People

12 Aug 2025 at 21:22hrs | 172 Views

Gayton McKenzie's controversy forces us to ask: Who decides who is Black?

12 Aug 2025 at 21:05hrs | 456 Views

Zimbabwe Cricket Must Stop Using the Racism Card to Silence Criticism

12 Aug 2025 at 21:01hrs | 313 Views

History will judge us by our social media timelines

12 Aug 2025 at 20:59hrs | 237 Views

How to build a safety net fund without feeling overwhelmed

12 Aug 2025 at 20:53hrs | 184 Views

Chiwenga accused of adulterous affair by ex-maid

12 Aug 2025 at 19:56hrs | 2685 Views

Zimbabwe prioritises debt clearance

12 Aug 2025 at 19:35hrs | 123 Views

2 dead, 2 injured in fiery Plumtree road crash

12 Aug 2025 at 19:35hrs | 498 Views

SA unperturbed by US visa policies affecting Zimbabwe

12 Aug 2025 at 19:34hrs | 549 Views

Africa's broken IP system threatens innovation, growth

12 Aug 2025 at 19:33hrs | 68 Views

Wife reports hubby for illegal gun possession

12 Aug 2025 at 19:32hrs | 379 Views