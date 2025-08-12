Man remanded over alleged rape of sleeping woman

News / National

by Edson Mapani

A 32-year-old man from Masenda Central village, under Chief Masendu in Madhlambuzi, has appeared before Plumtree magistrate Josha Nembaware facing charges of rape. He was remanded in custody until 13 August.According to court proceedings, the alleged incident occurred on 7 August. The accused is said to have entered the complainant's homestead barefoot after removing his shoes outside. He allegedly forced entry into a hut where the complainant was sleeping, alongside three juvenile girls.Inside, he reportedly approached the complainant and is accused of committing a sexual assault. The complainant awoke and raised the alarm, prompting her parents to rush to the scene. The accused had fled by then, leaving behind a pair of tennis shoes and a speaker box outside the hut.Later that morning, community members tracked footprints believed to be the accused's, leading to his location near his residence. Upon questioning, he allegedly admitted to entering the complainant's hut and confirmed ownership of the items left behind. A police report was subsequently filed, resulting in his arrest.The case continues.