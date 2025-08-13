Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa urged to open HIV centre in South Africa

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwean civic organisation Humane Human Rights has appealed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to urgently establish an emergency HIV treatment centre at the Zimbabwean embassy in South Africa, as violent vigilante groups intensify xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals seeking medical care.

The call follows growing reports that movements such as Operation Dudula and March on March have been targeting immigrants, including Zimbabweans, by blocking their access to public hospitals and life-saving medication. In some cases, patients have allegedly died after being denied treatment.

In a letter to Mnangagwa, the organisation warned that without intervention, many Zimbabweans living with HIV in South Africa could default on their antiretroviral therapy (ART).

"We plead with our government to set up an urgent treatment centre at the Zimbabwean embassy in the Republic of South Africa to provide HIV medication for Zimbabweans domiciled in the Republic of South Africa," the group stated.

"Our people will perish because of being denied medical treatment in SA public hospitals."

The vigilante attacks have reportedly extended to pregnant women and children, with perpetrators demanding documentation before allowing entry to medical facilities.

Humane Human Rights has also written to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the European Union (EU), urging them to treat the matter as a "human rights emergency."

"This is inhumane and must not be condoned by anyone in the world," the group wrote, noting that although the South African government has condemned such acts, the attacks persist unchecked.

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has echoed the call for urgent action, condemning the targeting of vulnerable groups and urging South Africa's National Department of Health to uphold the constitutional right to healthcare for all.

Amid the crisis, a multinational team of healthcare professionals has launched a nurse-led telehealth service to assist victims of medical exclusion. The initiative offers confidential consultations, ART and TB medication support, and advocacy for migrants via WhatsApp.

Butholezwe Nyathi, a Zimbabwean nurse coordinating the project, said the helpline had been inundated with pleas for assistance, especially from sex workers and TB patients.

"Southern Africa's 95-95-95 HIV/TB goals can only be met through collaboration. Healthcare knows no borders," Nyathi said.

The United Nations' 95-95-95 target aims for 95% of people living with HIV to know their status, 95% of those diagnosed to be on treatment, and 95% of those on treatment to achieve viral suppression.

The Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) has petitioned South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to protect foreign nationals, citing obligations under international law, including the Convention against Torture, which prohibits cruel and degrading treatment.

The party stressed that access to essential services like healthcare, education, and legal assistance must be guaranteed without discrimination.

While South Africa's government and opposition leaders, including Julius Malema, have condemned the violence, vigilante groups remain active, leaving thousands of foreign nationals in fear of being denied life-saving care.

Source - Newsday
