Zimbabwe govt targets 125 new schools

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's push to expand access to quality education has gathered momentum, with significant progress reported in the construction, registration, and upgrading of schools across the country under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).Speaking at a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education had recorded major milestones in nationwide school infrastructure development.This includes the registration of 60 new schools and the completion of key facilities such as administration blocks at RioZim High School in Chegutu, Mashonaland West, and Globe and Phoenix Primary School in Kwekwe, Midlands Province."Construction works to upgrade Kundayi High School in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central, are complete and await commissioning," Dr Muswere said. "Work is also at an advanced stage at Jerera Primary School in Zaka, Masvingo; Tsanzaguru Primary School in Makoni and Beaulieu Toronto Primary School in Mutasa, Manicaland; Gangarahwe Primary School in Hurungwe, and Kuredza Primary School in Sanyati, Mashonaland West."Dr Muswere said government efforts also prioritised science education, with new laboratories built at St Francis Tshitshi in Mangwe, Mtetengwe Primary School in Beitbridge, Ingwalo Secondary in Imbizo, Bulawayo, Nembudziya Government Secondary in Gokwe North, Dinhe Primary in Mwenezi, Ancillae Mariae Reginae Convent in Lupane, and Don Bosco Secondary in Hwange.Boarding facilities have also been a focus, with sustainable accommodation completed at Collen Bawn Secondary School in Gwanda. Similar projects nearing completion include Chibuwe High in Chipinge, Marist Brothers High in Hwange, and Tshabanda and Khumbula High Schools in Tsholotsho.Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo praised President Emmerson Mnangagwa for spearheading the infrastructure rollout, saying it was a cornerstone of achieving Vision 2030."We are building schools, refurbishing classrooms and constructing low-cost accommodation, boarding facilities and teachers' houses — all to ensure quality, equitable and inclusive education," Moyo said. "Our focus is on marginalised and underprivileged areas, ensuring pupils do not have to walk more than 5km to the nearest school, in line with international conventions."The Minister revealed that government is on track to close the school infrastructure deficit, which stood at 3,000 in 2022, with over 120 new schools planned for construction in 2025."We have already commissioned new schools in all 10 provinces and secured ZiG42 billion for school construction and overhead costs," he added. "Through public-private partnerships, we aim to close the gap by 2030 and create facilities that support science, engineering and other critical fields for national development."The accelerated investment in school infrastructure is being hailed as a strong signal of the government's commitment to modernising the education sector and ensuring no community is left behind.