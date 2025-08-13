Road accidents spike over Heroes & Defence Forces holidays

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported a worrying increase in road traffic accidents during the 2025 Heroes and Defence Forces holidays, with fatalities and injuries rising sharply compared to last year.According to police statistics, 196 road traffic accidents were recorded between 11 and 13 August 2025, up from 149 during the same period in 2024. Fatal accidents rose from eight to 13, while the death toll jumped from 16 to 24. Injuries also increased from 77 to 96.Police attributed the surge to reckless driving, speeding, mechanical faults, and dangerous overtaking.Two of the most severe crashes occurred on 11 August. At around 2am, six Zion Christian Church congregants were killed and 16 others injured when a hired Quantum vehicle veered off the Mutare–Masvingo Road and overturned. The group had been travelling from Gokwe to Chimanimani. Later that day, two people died on the Masvingo–Mbalabala Road after a Toyota Hilux overturned.On 12 August, four passengers died and 17 were injured when a Toyota Hiace kombi suffered a tyre burst and overturned along the Bindura–Shamva Road. In another incident the same day, a 16-year-old girl was killed on Checheche–Rimai Road after being run over by a lorry transporting river sand.Pedestrian fatalities were also reported. In Harare's Hatfield suburb, a man died on the spot after being struck by a Toyota Spade on 12 August, while another pedestrian was injured on 11 August in a collision with a Honda Fit near High Glen Complex.ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged motorists to exercise extreme caution, ensure vehicles are roadworthy, and refrain from speeding and unsafe overtaking. He also appealed to pedestrians to wear reflective clothing at night to improve visibility."Drivers should adhere to all road rules and regulations to curb the continuous loss of lives through road traffic accidents," said Comm Nyathi.