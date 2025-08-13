Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Road accidents spike over Heroes & Defence Forces holidays

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported a worrying increase in road traffic accidents during the 2025 Heroes and Defence Forces holidays, with fatalities and injuries rising sharply compared to last year.

According to police statistics, 196 road traffic accidents were recorded between 11 and 13 August 2025, up from 149 during the same period in 2024. Fatal accidents rose from eight to 13, while the death toll jumped from 16 to 24. Injuries also increased from 77 to 96.

Police attributed the surge to reckless driving, speeding, mechanical faults, and dangerous overtaking.

Two of the most severe crashes occurred on 11 August. At around 2am, six Zion Christian Church congregants were killed and 16 others injured when a hired Quantum vehicle veered off the Mutare–Masvingo Road and overturned. The group had been travelling from Gokwe to Chimanimani. Later that day, two people died on the Masvingo–Mbalabala Road after a Toyota Hilux overturned.

On 12 August, four passengers died and 17 were injured when a Toyota Hiace kombi suffered a tyre burst and overturned along the Bindura–Shamva Road. In another incident the same day, a 16-year-old girl was killed on Checheche–Rimai Road after being run over by a lorry transporting river sand.

Pedestrian fatalities were also reported. In Harare's Hatfield suburb, a man died on the spot after being struck by a Toyota Spade on 12 August, while another pedestrian was injured on 11 August in a collision with a Honda Fit near High Glen Complex.

ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged motorists to exercise extreme caution, ensure vehicles are roadworthy, and refrain from speeding and unsafe overtaking. He also appealed to pedestrians to wear reflective clothing at night to improve visibility.

"Drivers should adhere to all road rules and regulations to curb the continuous loss of lives through road traffic accidents," said Comm Nyathi.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

Gwanda court complex nears completion

50 mins ago | 18 Views

DA/ ANC govt reprimands SANDF General

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Cop steals police Ford Ranger from headquarters

1 hr ago | 91 Views

PSMAS ranked Zimbabwe's worst medical aid provider

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Authorities crack down on smuggling and fake goods

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Chamisa's rumored political move sparks tensions

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Why Zimbabweans rue plan to ditch US dollar?

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe army major implicated in cross-border car theft syndicate

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Geza searching rogue prison officers arrested

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Beverage makers say 35% RBZ rate hampers growth

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Congolese arrested over Zimbabwean ID documents

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mbare residents face eviction

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zifa unveils merit-based selection strategy

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Man arrested for posing as lawyer

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

British soldiers using sex workers in Kenya

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

Constitutional Court trashes lecturer application

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets 125 new schools

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Harare's special unit to tackle past corruption

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa urged to open HIV centre in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Cyberbullying Case Pits Prophet Java Against Dancehall Star Malloti

12 hrs ago | 619 Views

Indigenous Churches Pledge Support in Combating Road Carnage, Child Marriages, and Drug Abuse

13 hrs ago | 226 Views

Round nut dispute lands Plumtree man in court

13 hrs ago | 411 Views

Man remanded over alleged rape of sleeping woman

13 hrs ago | 1016 Views

The rise of short-term loans in the UK

14 hrs ago | 409 Views

Palestinian Ambassador HE Dr Tamer Almassri denounces Israel's assassination of journalists as war crimes

16 hrs ago | 102 Views

Tendai Ruben Mbofana is Confusing a Mirror For a Weapon

16 hrs ago | 808 Views

The Silent Killer in Zimbabwe's Medicine Cabinet

16 hrs ago | 742 Views

How our love for violent entertainment is breeding a violent Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 119 Views

If Lord Mayor David Coltart dies, will his remains be sent to the UK for burial?

18 hrs ago | 701 Views

How forex brokers make money - and what that means for your trades

18 hrs ago | 177 Views

The hidden costs of commodities trading without proper education

18 hrs ago | 81 Views

Silibaziso Mlotshwa to become one of the few female chiefs

24 hrs ago | 625 Views

Government debt cripples Masvingo City

24 hrs ago | 179 Views

Harare partners Ministry of Health

24 hrs ago | 85 Views

Harare working to clear payroll backlogs

24 hrs ago | 188 Views

Ministry steps up unannounced business inspections

24 hrs ago | 323 Views

Elderly man axed after rejecting sex demand

24 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Chief Mugabe faces backlash over school fee collection scheme

24 hrs ago | 383 Views

Khune enjoys scenic Zimbabwe escape with wife

13 Aug 2025 at 12:43hrs | 411 Views

2030: Zimbabwe will be using domestic currency

13 Aug 2025 at 12:35hrs | 361 Views

'Bosso drift into chaos'

13 Aug 2025 at 12:23hrs | 307 Views

Community pushes for official recognition of Tji Zhawunda

13 Aug 2025 at 12:22hrs | 120 Views

Zera announces drop in LPG prices

13 Aug 2025 at 12:10hrs | 150 Views

Joel Luphahla eyes Caf Champions League group stages

13 Aug 2025 at 11:44hrs | 248 Views

Mnangagwa urges ZDF to confront emerging security threats

13 Aug 2025 at 09:15hrs | 473 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers to get salary hike, improved welfare

13 Aug 2025 at 09:14hrs | 610 Views

Passports outreach for Zimbabweans living in SA

13 Aug 2025 at 09:11hrs | 450 Views

Jilted lover rapes lover's Grade 5 daughter twice

13 Aug 2025 at 09:09hrs | 338 Views

Zimbabwe banks show strong capital buffers

13 Aug 2025 at 09:08hrs | 192 Views