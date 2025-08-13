Latest News Editor's Choice


British soldiers using sex workers in Kenya

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
An investigation by the British Army has revealed that some personnel stationed at the British Army Training Unit Kenya (Batuk) continue to engage sex workers despite a formal ban, with the practice occurring at what the report describes as a "low to moderate" level.

The inquiry, covering a period of more than two years and dating back to July 2022, was commissioned in October 2024 following an ITV investigation into the conduct of soldiers at Batuk. The documentary examined allegations that some personnel were paying local women for sex, renewing scrutiny of the base after the 2012 death of Agnes Wanjiru, a local woman allegedly killed by a British soldier stationed there.

Batuk is located near Nanyuki, approximately 200km north of Nairobi. Since 2022, the UK Ministry of Defence has prohibited its forces from using sex workers abroad in an effort to curb sexual exploitation and abuse.

UK Chief of General Staff, Gen Sir Roly Walker, said the findings underscored the need for continued vigilance.

"The findings of the Service Inquiry I commissioned conclude that transactional sex is still happening in Kenya at a low to moderate level. It should not be happening at all," Gen Walker said.
"There is absolutely no place for sexual exploitation and abuse by people in the British Army. It preys on the vulnerable and benefits those who seek to profit from abuse and exploitation."

The inquiry was conducted by a panel comprising two serving officers, a civil servant, and an independent adviser. It examined the behaviour of troops and the effectiveness of the Army's systems to enforce JSP 769, which bans soldiers from paying for sex.

The report identified 35 suspected cases of soldiers paying for sex since the guidance was introduced in July 2022. Of these, 26 occurred before all personnel received training on the new rule in November 2022, with nine cases reported afterward. Most allegations were unproven.

The Foreign Office told the BBC that fewer than five alleged incidents are currently under investigation post-inquiry.

Despite training and monitoring measures—including "sharkwatch" patrols where non-commissioned officers supervise soldiers leaving the base at night—the report concluded that transactional sexual activity persists.

"It is not out of control, but the best way for the Army to manage the risk is for the Army to assume it may be at the upper end of that scale between low and moderate," the report said.

The Army has pledged to implement the report's recommendations, including making it easier to dismiss personnel found to have used sex workers and providing additional training.

The report comes amid long-standing controversy over soldier conduct at Batuk. A 2021 Sunday Times investigation alleged a British soldier was involved in the murder of Agnes Wanjiru. Kenyan MPs have also investigated broader claims of mistreatment by British troops, including injuries sustained by locals and soldiers fathering children with Kenyan women before abandoning them.

In June 2025, one soldier stationed at Batuk was sent back to the UK following rape allegations.

The Service Inquiry noted that, despite the incidents, the majority of local residents expressed satisfaction with the presence of the Batuk camp.

The findings underscore ongoing challenges for the British Army in enforcing conduct regulations while maintaining positive relations with host communities in Kenya.

Source - NewZimbabwe
