Man arrested for posing as lawyer

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A 26-year-old man from Budiriro, Prosper Tapiwa Manyagadze, appeared before Harare Magistrate Musaiona Shotgame on charges of fraud and forgery after allegedly posing as a registered legal practitioner to defraud a client.

Manyagadze was remanded in custody pending a bail application scheduled for today.

The State alleges that in April 2025, Manyagadze misrepresented himself to the complainant as a practising lawyer registered with the Law Society of Zimbabwe. Acting on this claim, the complainant engaged him to provide legal services aimed at recovering a US$3,000 debt.

"The accused received the money under the pretext that it was for legal fees and associated payments at the High Court," the State alleges.

The complainant later discovered that Manyagadze was not a qualified lawyer and that the court documents provided were fraudulent.

On the forgery charges, it is alleged that on May 12, 2025, Manyagadze affixed a counterfeit High Court date stamp and a fake case number, HCH482/25, to court documents. He then presented the falsified documents to the complainant, claiming the case was before High Court judge Justice Dube-Banda.

The case highlights growing concerns over individuals posing as legal professionals to defraud unsuspecting clients, with authorities urging members of the public to verify credentials before engaging legal services.

Magistrate Shotgame remanded Manyagadze in custody, with the matter set for further hearing today.

Source - Newsday
