Zifa unveils merit-based selection strategy

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has announced a new merit-based selection strategy to assemble a competitive squad for the upcoming Cosafa Under-17 Boys Championship, which Zimbabwe will host from September 11 to 20. The tournament also doubles as a qualifier for the TotalEnergies Caf Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations.In a statement released yesterday, Zifa confirmed that a team of experienced coaches – Thulani Sibanda, Norman Edward Taruvinga, Backlyfield Chivenga, and Jatson Maposa – has been appointed to lead a nationwide talent identification and assessment programme.The coaches are scheduled to embark on a nationwide tour from August 18 to 20 to evaluate pre-shortlisted players, with the selection process designed to be rigorous and comprehensive."The process will prioritise technical ability, tactical awareness, physical readiness, and the right mentality to compete at the highest level," the association said.Zifa emphasised that the initiative aims to build strong and competitive national teams, reflecting a commitment to a transparent and performance-driven selection system.Zimbabwe's Under-17 team has been drawn in Group A alongside Mozambique, Comoros, and Eswatini, while regional heavyweights Zambia and South Africa have been placed in what is being described as the "Group of Death."The national team has only lifted the Cosafa Under-17 trophy once, in 2007, and faces heightened expectations to perform on home soil.The newly introduced merit-based approach is intended to ensure that the best young talent is identified and given a platform, positioning Zimbabwe to challenge for top honours and secure qualification for the continental finals.Zifa's initiative signals a shift towards professionalism and accountability in youth football, aiming to strengthen the pathway from grassroots to national representation.