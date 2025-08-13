Geza searching rogue prison officers arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two rogue Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) wardens, Tawanda Marumahoko (37) and Christopher Gomwe (43), have been arrested alongside five accomplices following a series of armed robberies in Chinhoyi.The other suspects are Shingirirai Chipuve (26), Elias Makasi (52), Abel Mangoma (24), Maxwell Karavhina (42), and Enoch Hwenjere. All seven appeared before Chinhoyi Magistrates' Court facing multiple counts of robbery and were remanded in custody.Court proceedings revealed that on June 30, 2025, the gang, dressed in police uniforms and armed with rifles, raided the home of Sithabisiwe Sibanda in Mzari Extension. Claiming to be police and Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operatives, they threatened occupants, tied their hands, ransacked the house, and stole US$28,000.In another incident, the gang assaulted a complainant with a bolt cutter and machete, stealing US$132,000 and a Huawei P40 cellphone. They also targeted multiple properties around Golf Course and Mzari suburbs, stealing cash, laptops, and cellphones.Police recovered a Honda Vezel, Toyota Mark X, Toyota Quantum, and a residential stand in Kadoma purchased with the stolen proceeds. The case has been remanded to August 25 for routine proceedings.