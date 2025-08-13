Zimbabwe army major implicated in cross-border car theft syndicate

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) major has been implicated in a cross-border vehicle theft syndicate after the recovery of a stolen Toyota Fortuner in Mozambique, exposing what authorities say is a sophisticated network of criminals and corrupt officials operating across southern Africa.The vehicle, reportedly smuggled through the Beitbridge border post with assistance from security personnel stationed there, was traced to Mozambique and has since been returned to Beitbridge Police Station as evidence.A key suspect, captured in a viral video believed to have been filmed in South Africa, confessed to taking part in the operation and named the army major as a facilitator."He [name supplied] called some officers at the post to let us through. We did not pay any money. I handed over the car and came back by motorbike," the suspect says in the video.The suspect has been arrested and is cooperating with investigators. Four other suspects remain at large.Beitbridge Police District Commander Chief Superintendent Mesuli Ncube confirmed the ongoing investigation but declined to provide further details."We have recovered the vehicle. We cannot say much because investigations are in their infancy," Ncube said. "I can only say he is helping us with investigations as it is. The vehicle was recovered in Mozambique."No official comment has been issued by the Zimbabwe National Army regarding the allegations.Reports suggest soldiers and police deployed along the Limpopo River have long been accused of assisting smugglers. Villagers in the area claim that officials sometimes hire donkeys to tow vehicles across the river under the cover of darkness.South Africa, the main source of stolen vehicles in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), is estimated to lose nearly half of its hijacked vehicles to crossborder smuggling. Many are exchanged for diamonds, gold, or other minerals, with some cases linked to insurance fraud.In 1997, a joint multi-national operation recovered 1,576 stolen vehicles, 1,464 of which originated from South Africa.Authorities are now under increasing pressure to dismantle smuggling syndicates exploiting porous border controls and corruption at Beitbridge, which has become a notorious hotspot for organised crime.Security experts warn that without decisive enforcement and a crackdown on collusion within security ranks, crossborder theft rings will continue to thrive, costing the region millions in losses each year.