Chamisa's rumored political move sparks tensions

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Factionalism is intensifying within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) camp linked to former party leader Nelson Chamisa, amid speculation that he is preparing to launch a new political movement.

Sources say members of the CCC faction led by Jameson Timba are engaged in bitter infighting, jostling for influence and proximity to Chamisa ahead of his anticipated announcement. The party, formed in January 2022, fractured following Chamisa's resignation last year, with some members rallying behind self-declared secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu, others siding with Welshman Ncube, and a third group claiming loyalty to Chamisa under Timba's leadership.

Insiders describe the Timba-led faction as chaotic, with heated exchanges, public spats, and accusations flying among members. Some activists allege that rivals are "Zanu-PF proxies" masquerading as Chamisa loyalists. The rifts have spilled onto social media platforms, including WhatsApp and X, where private conversations are being leaked and activists openly trade accusations in attempts to discredit each other.

"The infighting is about who will be closest to Chamisa when he unveils his next political project. People are positioning themselves for influence, but it's turning ugly," said a source close to the developments.

CCC legislators and councillors who remained in office following Tshabangu's controversial recalls last year have become prime targets, with some accused of siding with Tshabangu and Zanu-PF despite claiming loyalty to Chamisa.

In one WhatsApp group, CNA Social, which includes prominent CCC supporters, former MPs, councillors, and party leaders, debate over a proposed "exclusion strategy" to sideline perceived sellouts reportedly turned hostile. Critics of the strategy were recently removed from the group, while others accused members of exploiting Chamisa's name to impose their views on grassroots supporters.

"We have people who come to our provinces without our knowledge and impose their will…The most painful thing is that the people who are silencing others were not elected by us. They do so lying and abusing the name of our leader," read one post circulating among party activists.

Timba, when contacted, defended the party's official communication platforms, noting they operate under the party's rules. However, he acknowledged that individuals retain freedom of expression in private spaces.

"People have freedom of speech. How do I stifle that when it is what I am fighting for?" Timba said.

Chamisa has remained tight-lipped about his next move, but sources within his inner circle indicate that plans for a new political platform are in advanced stages. Analysts say the escalating factionalism within Timba's camp reflects a scramble for relevance as members seek to position themselves ahead of Chamisa's anticipated political launch.

The growing tensions underscore the fragility of CCC's internal cohesion and raise questions about the party's unity in the face of upcoming political realignments.

Source - Newsday
