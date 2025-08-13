Authorities crack down on smuggling and fake goods

News / National

by Staff reporter

Authorities have intensified a nationwide crackdown on smuggling and consumer rights violations, inspecting 3,779 businesses across the country, prosecuting 419 offenders, and seizing more than 4,800 substandard products.The Ministry of Industry and Commerce said the operation targets traders involved in selling counterfeit goods, delivering underweight products, using multi-tier pricing systems, and engaging in other deceptive practices that exploit consumers.The blitz, conducted in collaboration with the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ), follows a survey that revealed almost 50% of groceries sold in tuck shops and vending stalls are counterfeit and potentially hazardous to health."A nationwide crackdown on smuggling is underway and it involves impromptu inspections on businesses to ensure compliance with regulations," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday."To date, a cumulative total of 3,779 businesses have been inspected, with 419 prosecutions finalised. A total of 402 compliance notices have been issued and 4,816 units of various substandard products were seized."The ministry warned that violators will be prosecuted under the Consumer Protection Act (2019), which mandates businesses to adhere to fair, ethical, and transparent practices.Officials say the campaign is aimed at safeguarding public health, promoting fair trade, and curbing the influx of smuggled and counterfeit goods, some of which originate from neighbouring South Africa and Zambia, while others are produced illegally within Zimbabwe.Due to high living costs, many Zimbabweans are turning to tuck shops for cheaper groceries. However, the ministry warned that while prices may be lower, many of the products are unsafe, unregulated, and in some cases, smuggled.Consumer watchdogs have welcomed the crackdown but urged authorities to pair enforcement with stronger public awareness campaigns so that shoppers can better identify fake or unsafe products before purchase.The ministry has vowed to continue surprise inspections, warning that non-compliant businesses risk heavy fines, seizure of goods, and possible closure.