PSMAS ranked Zimbabwe's worst medical aid provider

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) has been ranked the worst-performing medical aid provider in Zimbabwe in a new nationwide survey of doctors conducted by the Zimbabwe Medical Association (ZiMA).

The online poll, carried out from April 14 to 21, 2025, attracted responses from 117 doctors across various specialties. Using secure and anonymous voting, medical practitioners rated medical aid societies on claim payment speed, shortfall levels, responsiveness to complaints, and overall customer service.

PSMAS placed last, with doctors citing chronic delays in settling claims for services already provided, poor communication, and inadequate customer support. Practitioners warned that such inefficiencies put significant financial strain on their practices and, in some cases, compromise patient care.

ZiMA said the quarterly survey is designed to hold medical aid societies accountable and push for improvements in service delivery. The association plans to expand the range of survey questions and increase the number of participating doctors to capture more detailed, region-specific, and specialty-specific feedback.

"This survey will be repeated quarterly and the results will be shared with the Association of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFOZ) via the NTLC representatives," ZiMA said in a statement.

By making the rankings public, ZiMA hopes that increased scrutiny from healthcare professionals and the public will put pressure on underperforming societies to address shortcomings and ensure patients receive the services they pay for.

PSMAS, one of the country's largest medical aid providers, has faced repeated criticism in recent years over delayed claim settlements and strained relations with healthcare service providers.

The results from this inaugural survey mark the first step in what ZiMA says will be a sustained effort to monitor and improve the performance of Zimbabwe's medical aid sector.

Source - Health Times
More on: #PSMAS, #Medical, #Aid

