Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cop steals police Ford Ranger from headquarters

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Authorities in Mashonaland Central are searching for Assistant Inspector Mandizvidza, who allegedly disappeared with a marked police Ford Ranger.

An internal police memo dated August 13, circulated to all stations in Mashonaland East, instructed officers to set up roadblocks and intercept the vehicle. The memo stated the Ford Ranger, registration 033, was stolen from Police General Headquarters and was believed to be in Mashonaland Central.

"Stations to mount roadblocks and patrols to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle. If located, arrest and detain for CID Bindura," read the directive from the Mazowe district police chief.

Details of how Mandizvidza allegedly took the vehicle remain unclear, and investigations are ongoing.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Police, #Steal, #Car

Comments


Must Read

Gwanda court complex nears completion

27 mins ago | 6 Views

DA/ ANC govt reprimands SANDF General

54 mins ago | 53 Views

PSMAS ranked Zimbabwe's worst medical aid provider

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Authorities crack down on smuggling and fake goods

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chamisa's rumored political move sparks tensions

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Why Zimbabweans rue plan to ditch US dollar?

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe army major implicated in cross-border car theft syndicate

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Geza searching rogue prison officers arrested

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Beverage makers say 35% RBZ rate hampers growth

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Congolese arrested over Zimbabwean ID documents

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mbare residents face eviction

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zifa unveils merit-based selection strategy

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Man arrested for posing as lawyer

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

British soldiers using sex workers in Kenya

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Constitutional Court trashes lecturer application

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Road accidents spike over Heroes & Defence Forces holidays

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets 125 new schools

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Harare's special unit to tackle past corruption

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa urged to open HIV centre in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Cyberbullying Case Pits Prophet Java Against Dancehall Star Malloti

12 hrs ago | 607 Views

Indigenous Churches Pledge Support in Combating Road Carnage, Child Marriages, and Drug Abuse

13 hrs ago | 222 Views

Round nut dispute lands Plumtree man in court

13 hrs ago | 409 Views

Man remanded over alleged rape of sleeping woman

13 hrs ago | 982 Views

The rise of short-term loans in the UK

13 hrs ago | 394 Views

Palestinian Ambassador HE Dr Tamer Almassri denounces Israel's assassination of journalists as war crimes

15 hrs ago | 102 Views

Tendai Ruben Mbofana is Confusing a Mirror For a Weapon

15 hrs ago | 800 Views

The Silent Killer in Zimbabwe's Medicine Cabinet

15 hrs ago | 732 Views

How our love for violent entertainment is breeding a violent Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 116 Views

If Lord Mayor David Coltart dies, will his remains be sent to the UK for burial?

18 hrs ago | 693 Views

How forex brokers make money - and what that means for your trades

18 hrs ago | 175 Views

The hidden costs of commodities trading without proper education

18 hrs ago | 78 Views

Silibaziso Mlotshwa to become one of the few female chiefs

23 hrs ago | 621 Views

Government debt cripples Masvingo City

23 hrs ago | 179 Views

Harare partners Ministry of Health

23 hrs ago | 85 Views

Harare working to clear payroll backlogs

23 hrs ago | 187 Views

Ministry steps up unannounced business inspections

23 hrs ago | 323 Views

Elderly man axed after rejecting sex demand

24 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Chief Mugabe faces backlash over school fee collection scheme

24 hrs ago | 380 Views

Khune enjoys scenic Zimbabwe escape with wife

24 hrs ago | 406 Views

2030: Zimbabwe will be using domestic currency

24 hrs ago | 354 Views

'Bosso drift into chaos'

13 Aug 2025 at 12:23hrs | 303 Views

Community pushes for official recognition of Tji Zhawunda

13 Aug 2025 at 12:22hrs | 119 Views

Zera announces drop in LPG prices

13 Aug 2025 at 12:10hrs | 150 Views

Joel Luphahla eyes Caf Champions League group stages

13 Aug 2025 at 11:44hrs | 248 Views

Mnangagwa urges ZDF to confront emerging security threats

13 Aug 2025 at 09:15hrs | 471 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers to get salary hike, improved welfare

13 Aug 2025 at 09:14hrs | 606 Views

Passports outreach for Zimbabweans living in SA

13 Aug 2025 at 09:11hrs | 449 Views

Jilted lover rapes lover's Grade 5 daughter twice

13 Aug 2025 at 09:09hrs | 336 Views

Zimbabwe banks show strong capital buffers

13 Aug 2025 at 09:08hrs | 192 Views