Cop steals police Ford Ranger from headquarters

News / National

by Staff reporter

Authorities in Mashonaland Central are searching for Assistant Inspector Mandizvidza, who allegedly disappeared with a marked police Ford Ranger.An internal police memo dated August 13, circulated to all stations in Mashonaland East, instructed officers to set up roadblocks and intercept the vehicle. The memo stated the Ford Ranger, registration 033, was stolen from Police General Headquarters and was believed to be in Mashonaland Central."Stations to mount roadblocks and patrols to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle. If located, arrest and detain for CID Bindura," read the directive from the Mazowe district police chief.Details of how Mandizvidza allegedly took the vehicle remain unclear, and investigations are ongoing.