Zimbabwe tightens carbon market regulations

Zimbabwe has lost tens of millions of United States dollars over the years through unregulated carbon credit trade, prompting the Government to introduce strict new regulations and a national registry to oversee the sector, Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu has revealed.

Speaking at the Carbon Markets Indaba for Rural Local Authorities in Bulawayo, Dr Ndlovu said the country will now require legal authorisation for the transfer of carbon credits to other nations for use in meeting their climate change commitments.

In May 2025, the Government gazetted Statutory Instrument 48 of 2025 - the Carbon Trading (General) Regulations - and is moving towards enacting the Climate Change Management Bill, already approved in draft form by Cabinet.

"These regulations ensure that all carbon credit transfers are legally sanctioned, as required under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement," Dr Ndlovu said.

To improve transparency, Zimbabwe has set up the Zimbabwe Carbon Markets Digital Application Platform, the Zimbabwe Carbon Registry, and the Zimbabwe Carbon Markets Authority. The registry, officially launched by President Mnangagwa in May, is now the sole platform for project approvals and transaction recording under the new law.

Previously, carbon credit deals were struck privately without Government oversight, depriving the State, local authorities, and communities of revenue from projects such as forest conservation and renewable energy.

Officials say the new system will help Zimbabwe compete in the global carbon market, prevent illicit transactions, and ensure fair benefit-sharing. Carbon credits - each representing one tonne of carbon dioxide — are now a key global investment tool for funding sustainable projects while offsetting emissions.

Source - The Chronicle

