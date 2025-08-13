Gweru couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Gweru are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after a couple was found dead in separate locations on Tuesday.Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, said the woman, identified as Definite Musomekwa, was discovered lying about 1.5 metres behind the burnt-out shell of a Honda Fit along Fletcher Road near King Cobra Mine. The car had reportedly been borrowed by her husband, Nigel Mukoki, from a friend to attend a rural memorial service.Later the same day, Mukoki was found dead, hanging from a tree, in what authorities believe was suicide.Inspector Mahoko said investigations are ongoing and urged members of the public to seek help when dealing with personal challenges."We reiterate the call for troubled individuals to at least share their issues with a third party," he said.