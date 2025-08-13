Man kills wife over suspected infidelity

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare man, Tinashe Turamai (27) of Malbereign, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife, Marita Nyamunda (21), to death after accusing her of having an extramarital affair.Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the incident occurred on August 11, 2025, when Turamai allegedly attacked his wife with a kitchen knife, stabbing her in the stomach and neck.In a separate case, police in Kuwadzana arrested Bigboy Majenje (42) on August 8, 2025, for allegedly killing homeowner Amos Pearson (58) during a burglary. Majenje reportedly broke into Pearson's house in Kuwadzana 5 and was confronted by the owner, leading to a violent struggle that resulted in Pearson's death.