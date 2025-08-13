Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mthuli Ncube warns Ministries over 'procurement chaos'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has issued a stern warning to government ministries over unchecked procurement practices, describing over-contracting as a "bleeding wound" on the Treasury that threatens Zimbabwe's fragile fiscal discipline.

"Over-contracting is the biggest challenge for us as a nation," Ncube said. "Ministries sign contracts on their own, and we only find out later as the Treasury."

The minister said some ministries were bypassing Treasury approval when entering into major contracts, fuelling ballooning liabilities and straining the national budget. This, he warned, was causing payment delays to contractors, eroding trust with the private sector, and stalling critical development projects.

"No government ministry can sign a major contract without Treasury's consent," he stressed, adding that tighter controls, mandatory approvals, and real-time procurement monitoring would be enforced.

Economist Eddie Cross said Treasury was preparing to issue a directive stopping ministries from entering contracts without written approval, though legacy obligations would take time to clear. Professor Gift Mugano said the practice violated the Public Finance Management Act and created room for corruption, urging penalties and greater use of e-procurement systems.

Ncube said the reforms were aimed at safeguarding public resources, restoring fiscal discipline, and ensuring projects are implemented smoothly. "This is not about bureaucracy, but about accountability," he said.

Source - Business Times

Comments


Must Read

If Zimbabwe Wants Rugby Glory, We Must Play All Year Round

25 mins ago | 8 Views

High Court to hear urgent bid to halt UZ graduation

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Socialite in court for insulting Passion Java

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe labs struggle with a surge in mineral samples

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Holiday lessons and HIV Infection among teens

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe govt pledges timely wheat payments

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Man kills wife over suspected infidelity

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Gweru couple found dead in suspected murder-suicide

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe tightens carbon market regulations

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Gwanda court complex nears completion

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

DA/ ANC govt reprimands SANDF General

6 hrs ago | 359 Views

Cop steals police Ford Ranger from headquarters

6 hrs ago | 468 Views

PSMAS ranked Zimbabwe's worst medical aid provider

6 hrs ago | 388 Views

Authorities crack down on smuggling and fake goods

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Chamisa's rumored political move sparks tensions

6 hrs ago | 605 Views

Why Zimbabweans rue plan to ditch US dollar?

6 hrs ago | 492 Views

Zimbabwe army major implicated in cross-border car theft syndicate

6 hrs ago | 366 Views

Geza searching rogue prison officers arrested

7 hrs ago | 651 Views

Beverage makers say 35% RBZ rate hampers growth

7 hrs ago | 94 Views

Congolese arrested over Zimbabwean ID documents

7 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mbare residents face eviction

7 hrs ago | 106 Views

Zifa unveils merit-based selection strategy

7 hrs ago | 70 Views

Man arrested for posing as lawyer

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

British soldiers using sex workers in Kenya

7 hrs ago | 197 Views

Constitutional Court trashes lecturer application

7 hrs ago | 82 Views

Road accidents spike over Heroes & Defence Forces holidays

7 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets 125 new schools

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Harare's special unit to tackle past corruption

7 hrs ago | 70 Views

Mnangagwa urged to open HIV centre in South Africa

7 hrs ago | 83 Views

Cyberbullying Case Pits Prophet Java Against Dancehall Star Malloti

17 hrs ago | 674 Views

Indigenous Churches Pledge Support in Combating Road Carnage, Child Marriages, and Drug Abuse

17 hrs ago | 265 Views

Round nut dispute lands Plumtree man in court

17 hrs ago | 444 Views

Man remanded over alleged rape of sleeping woman

18 hrs ago | 1175 Views

The rise of short-term loans in the UK

18 hrs ago | 466 Views

Palestinian Ambassador HE Dr Tamer Almassri denounces Israel's assassination of journalists as war crimes

20 hrs ago | 103 Views

Tendai Ruben Mbofana is Confusing a Mirror For a Weapon

20 hrs ago | 841 Views

The Silent Killer in Zimbabwe's Medicine Cabinet

20 hrs ago | 793 Views

How our love for violent entertainment is breeding a violent Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 127 Views

If Lord Mayor David Coltart dies, will his remains be sent to the UK for burial?

22 hrs ago | 756 Views

How forex brokers make money - and what that means for your trades

23 hrs ago | 190 Views

The hidden costs of commodities trading without proper education

23 hrs ago | 95 Views

Silibaziso Mlotshwa to become one of the few female chiefs

13 Aug 2025 at 13:04hrs | 661 Views

Government debt cripples Masvingo City

13 Aug 2025 at 13:04hrs | 183 Views

Harare partners Ministry of Health

13 Aug 2025 at 13:02hrs | 85 Views

Harare working to clear payroll backlogs

13 Aug 2025 at 13:01hrs | 196 Views

Ministry steps up unannounced business inspections

13 Aug 2025 at 13:01hrs | 329 Views

Elderly man axed after rejecting sex demand

13 Aug 2025 at 12:59hrs | 1066 Views

Chief Mugabe faces backlash over school fee collection scheme

13 Aug 2025 at 12:59hrs | 393 Views

Khune enjoys scenic Zimbabwe escape with wife

13 Aug 2025 at 12:43hrs | 457 Views