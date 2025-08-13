Latest News Editor's Choice


Holiday lessons and HIV Infection among teens

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
There was a time when school holidays meant a complete break from classes, with children travelling to visit relatives, reconnecting with grandparents, and learning values through traditional family life. Parents, uncles, aunts, and community members all played a role in raising every child.

Back then, there were no holiday or extra lessons, only a brief mid-term "exit weekend" before schools recorded impressive pass rates in the prestigious Cambridge exams. Even junior certificate holders could secure careers such as teaching without relentless academic pressure.

Today, the rise of holiday and extra lessons - offered by institutions ranging from top private schools to informal under-tree setups - has changed the picture. While intended to boost academic performance, these lessons can expose children to unsafe environments. Reports of drug abuse, sexual activity, and rising HIV infections among youths in certain informal settings have become a growing concern.

Observers warn that constant schoolwork is eroding family ties. Many children now grow up without knowing their relatives, missing out on the moral guidance once passed down by grandparents. Some even suggest this lack of intergenerational bonding is affecting the wellbeing and longevity of the elderly.

Calls are mounting for the government to designate at least one holiday period free of extra lessons, ensuring children have time to rest, reconnect, and grow within the safety of family and community values.

Source - Midweek Watch
