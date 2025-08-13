Latest News Editor's Choice


Socialite in court for insulting Passion Java

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Harare socialite Millicent Chimonyo (26), popularly known as Malloti and infamous for her use of vulgar language, appeared in court on Thursday facing cyberbullying charges over remarks directed at controversial cleric Passion Java.

Malloti appeared before Harare Magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzayi, where the State, represented by Nomsa Kangara, did not oppose bail. She was granted bail of US$100.

Prosecutors allege that on May 14, Malloti recorded and shared a video on social media in which she used unprintable language while criticising Java's involvement in Zim dancehall music, accusing him of taking the genre for granted and likening it to pornography.

"The said utterances by the accused person were in violation of the law," reads the State outline.

As part of her bail conditions, Malloti was ordered to report to the police once every two weeks, reside at her given address, and refrain from interfering with State witnesses.

Source - NewZimbabwe
