High Court to hear urgent bid to halt UZ graduation

The High Court in Harare is set to hear an urgent application by the Association of University Teachers (AUT) seeking to stop the University of Zimbabwe's (UZ) 44th graduation ceremony scheduled for tomorrow, which is to be presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.AUT argues the event cannot proceed due to what it describes as "academic fraud, corrupt practices, and procedural irregularities" at the country's premier institution. The association alleges the use of unqualified part-time lecturers, poor teaching methods, flawed examination moderation, and inadequate dissertation supervision since permanent lecturers went on strike on April 16 over low pay and poor working conditions.Lecturers, who currently earn about US$230 a month, are demanding a salary increase to US$2 250 to match regional standards. The strike has suspended lectures, supervision, and examinations, disrupting academic activities.AUT, led by Dr Philemon Chamburuka, contends that degrees to be awarded are based on "compromised academic processes" and warns of "irreparable harm" to UZ's credibility. The union wants the ceremony postponed until alleged breaches of academic standards are rectified and is calling for a forensic audit into staff appointments, teaching, examination moderation, and supervision.Respondents in the case include UZ, Vice-Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo, Chancellor President Mnangagwa, Higher Education Minister Amon Murwira, student bodies, and professional councils.The urgent hearing is expected to start at midday.